Man shot dead in Hopewell home on Christmas morning after argument
A man was shot to death inside a house in Hopewell on Christmas morning where others including children fled after hearing an argument and gunfire.

Hopewell police received a call at 6 a.m. Saturday from a caller who reporting waking up to arguing that led to shooting. The caller fled the home in the 1700 block of Davis Lane with their children then called police.

Police found the body of a man who'd been shot inside the house. Detectives were working Saturday to try to identify a suspect in the killing.

Police said they wouldn't name the victim until his relatives had been notified.

Anyone with information or who was in the area near the time of the shooting should call Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or using the P3tips mobile app.

