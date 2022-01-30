Man shot to death in apartment on Midlothian Turnpike

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot at approximately 6:33 p.m. Officers found an adult man in an apartment unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.