Man shot to death in apartment on Midlothian Turnpike

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot at approximately 6:33 p.m. Officers found an adult man in an apartment unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.