Man who directed weekly shipments of heroin to Richmond area sentenced to 4.5 years

A Houston man who authorities said directed shipments of 20 to 30 kilos of heroin a week into the Richmond area and played a key role in an international, multi-state drug conspiracy tied to a Mexican drug trafficking cartel was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Hector Ruiz, 30, "was trusted by leaders of various drug trafficking organizations with procuring drugs, paying for drugs and transferring the proceeds for the sale of drugs throughout the United States and internationally," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony wrote in a sentencing memorandum for the government.

Ruiz's primary role locally was to provide the means by which heroin would be transported into the Richmond area and to move the proceeds and payment for those drugs into and outside of Virginia. That involved transporting money outside of the U.S. so that it could be filtered back to sources of supply in Mexico, federal prosecutors said.

Over the course of the 6-month conspiracy for which Ruiz was charged, he was responsible for assisting in the trafficking of about 26-27 kilograms of heroin locally. That translates into roughly 260,000 to 270,000 individual doses of heroin for users who typically consume 0.1 grams of the drug at a time.

"The defendant played a very important role in sourcing Richmond drug dealers with the means to pump a large amount of drugs in the community that are, at best destructive, if not deadly," Anthony said

At the end of a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, which was partially sealed to the public and press due to an undisclosed "compelling interest" that the court ruled could be harmed if disclosed, Judge Robert E. Payne sentenced Ruiz to 55 months in prison on his earlier guilty plea to conspiring to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

The punishment was well below the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for Ruiz was calculated at a range of 87 to 108 months.

The information presented and discussed during the closed portion of the proceeding - about 10 minutes - appears to have figured prominently in the crafting of punishment. The defense's reasons for closing the proceeding were found to be so compelling that the reason itself was sealed.

Although rare, federal court proceedings can be sealed when a compelling interest exists and the court determines there is a "substantial probability" that the interest will be harmed if disclosed. Such interests could include information about an ongoing law enforcement investigation, the safety of cooperating defendants and the privacy of innocent third parties, among others.

When the defense moved to seal Ruiz's initial sentencing hearing on Nov. 3, The Richmond Times-Dispatch objected and the judge continued the hearing to allow the Times-Dispatch's counsel to file a memorandum in opposition. The judge took the matter under advisement and on Dec. 12 ruled the hearing would be partially open and partially sealed.

Ruiz told investigators that he ran a drug operation out of Richmond beginning in December 2018, and the bulk quantities of heroin he controlled usually would arrive on tractor-trailers. Ruiz would then instruct an accomplice to meet with the traffickers to take possession of the drugs, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The Mexican drug traffickers paid Ruiz $1,000 per kilogram of heroin that was shipped to Richmond, authorities said.

Ruiz, who rented a room in a South Richmond house, also served as the "main accountant" for the resulting drug trafficking proceeds and payments for the kilos of heroin. He admitted he put the drug payments on the same tractor-trailers that delivered the heroin, or he would use a different semi-truck that would pick up the money in Richmond after he heroin was delivered.

In addition, Ruiz would deliver and organize the pick-up of large sums of money that was to be wired to Mexico from U.S.-based accounts. He kept detailed records of the transactions and admitted that ledgers that were discovered by law enforcement in his bedroom were the same ledges he would take to Mexico to show the heads of the drug trafficking organization.

In the event that ultimately led to Ruiz's arrest, Homeland Security agents seized 23.8 kilos - more than 50 pounds - of heroin and almost 4 1/2 pounds each of fentanyl and methamphetamine hidden in five commercial tractor-trailer batteries in Brownsville, Texas, on June 5, 2019.

Three of the batteries were destined for Richmond and the rest for Chicago. The three batteries headed for Richmond contained almost 4 pounds of heroin, and federal agents, working with Virginia State Police, coordinated a "controlled delivery" of the heroin to the Travel America truck stop in Ashland on June 7, 2019. The location was prearranged.

Before the transfer of the heroin, Ruiz procured a white utility van to pick up the drugs and recruited a person to drive the vehicle and another to ride as a passenger to ensure the transaction went as planned, according to the government's statement of facts.

The federal agents delivered the batteries to the van occupied by Ruiz's accomplices, which included Jose Martin Zavala-Higareda of Guerrero, Mexico - who gave the agents $16,500 concealed in a shopping bag for transportation expenses. The van then left but was kept under observation before being stopped by state police on Interstate 95 in Hanover County. Officers found the batteries with the drugs.

Following the heroin seizure, investigators executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West 19th Street in Richmond, where Ruiz and Zavala-Higareda rented two rooms from the homeowner from December 2018 to June 2019.

Investigators found $30,000 in stacks consistent with drug money proceeds in Zavala-Higareda's room; they discovered ledgers, assorted documents and transfer receipts in Ruiz's room.

Prosecutors said the documents reflected the money transfers that Ruiz made to assist in the transfer of drugs into the Richmond area, and the payment for those drugs to people outside of Virginia and U.S. Zavala-Higareda was sentenced in October 2020 to 7 years in prison for his role in trafficking heroin in the Richmond area.

Investigators also discovered that Ruiz was not only transferring drug trafficking proceeds through his bank accounts and his business - HR Hair and Beauty Products - but he also was wiring money directly to Mexico. He also laundered drug proceeds through a Latino party store in Richmond, prosecutors said.

Federal law requires a defendant convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving 1 kilogram of heroin or more to serve a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. But since Ruiz had no prior criminal history, along with other factors, the mandatory minimum does not apply in Ruiz's case, despite the large volume of drugs he trafficked.

Ruiz's attorney, Ali Amirshahi, asked the court for a lower sentencing of 60 months, arguing Ruiz did not directly profit from the sale of heroin.

"He did not own the heroin that was being distributed," Amirshashi said in a court filing. "He was an employee of a criminal enterprise."

On Wednesday, Amirshahi noted that Ruiz had no prior criminal history before the present case, has worked "non-stop" since age 16 and has removed himself from the drug cartel world.

Ruiz was born in Los Angeles to parents who immigrated from Mexico, and lived in Mexico from age 2 to 14. His mother sent him to live with her sister's husband in Gainesville, Ga., in an effort to avoid drug cartel violence in Guerrero, Mexico. He secured his legal emancipation at 16 and has supported himself and his family since, Amirshahi said.

"I would like to apologize for all the people I have hurt either directly or indirectly," Ruiz told the court through an interpreter. "I made a mistake and I have paid for it now. I want to be able to go back into society."