Man with gunshot wound found dead on Hull Street Road

Officers with the Richmond Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound on the 5700 block of Hull Street Road around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials haven't released any additional details as of Sunday morning, but stated in a late night release on Saturday that the medical examiner is determining "the cause and manner of death."

Last week, Richmond leaders convened to tout gun violence prevention efforts after the release of a new 38-page report dedicated to reducing gun-related violence.

Richmond police reported 12 killings through the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday — one less homicide than this time last year. In 2021, the department reported 90 homicides, which is the most recorded since 2004, but a Richmond Times-Dispatch tracker of killings in the city shows that figure doesn't include an additional 11 slayings.

Anyone with further information on the Hull Street Road death can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or contact Major Crimes Detective Amira Sleem at 804-646-3871.