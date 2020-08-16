Marcus-David Peters sign removed from the circle around Lee statue; police threaten possible arrest

“Please know that the RPD stands with peaceful demonstrators and will not tolerate those who seek a different, destructive path.”

In its tweet, the department said it “will arrest those it can prove did this without permission.”

The police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 app anonymously.

Approximately 8 feet long and sunk into the ground with two wood posts, it read: “Welcome to beautiful Marcus-David Peters Circle. Liberated by the people MMXX.”

The sign, and smaller ones near it, became symbols of protesters’ efforts to repurpose an area constructed to honor a Confederate general into a space that recognizes the struggles people of color have endured in this country. Around the sign, the ground had been landscaped with flowers, planter boxes and tall, leafy plants.

Peters was naked, unarmed and experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by a police officer along Interstate 95 in Richmond in 2018. The shooting was deemed justified by the city’s former police chief and prosecutor at the time, because Peters threatened to kill the officer as he charged him.