Marcus-David Peters sign removed from the circle around Lee statue

A large forest green sign that had informally renamed the Robert E. Lee circle for Marcus-David Peters was cut from its posts early Sunday morning.
"You can still smell the chainsaw," one person wrote on social media early Sunday morning.
It's unclear what happened to the sign. According to a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, it was not taken down by state officials. The grassy space around the state is owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia. While the Department of General Services has confiscated items in the circle in the past, this particular sign was left standing since late June.
Approximately 8 feet long and sunk into the ground with two wood posts, it read: "Welcome to beautiful Marcus-David Peters Circle. Liberated by the people MMXX."
The sign, and smaller ones near it, became symbols of protesters' efforts to repurpose an area constructed to honor a Confederate general into a space that recognizes the struggles people of color have endured in this country. Around the sign, the ground had been landscaped with flowers, planter boxes and tall leafy plants.
Peters was unarmed and unclothed when he was shot and killed by a police officer along Interstate 95 in Richmond in 2018.
In recent weeks, city officials have more tightly enforced laws that ban the posting of signs or overnight camping in the median strips on North Allen Avenue and Monument Avenue, which are controlled by the city.
According to a video posted to social media early Sunday morning, police removed people from the median strip on on North Allen just north of the circle, which had become a common spot for camping. Nearby residents have complained of assaults, gunfire and constant noise.
