Marcus-David Peters sign removed from the circle around Lee statue

A large forest green sign that had informally renamed the Robert E. Lee circle for Marcus-David Peters was cut from its posts early Sunday morning.

"You can still smell the chainsaw," one person wrote on social media early Sunday morning.

It's unclear what happened to the sign. According to a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, it was not taken down by state officials. The grassy space around the state is owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia. While the Department of General Services has confiscated items in the circle in the past, this particular sign was left standing since late June.

Approximately 8 feet long and sunk into the ground with two wood posts, it read: "Welcome to beautiful Marcus-David Peters Circle. Liberated by the people MMXX."