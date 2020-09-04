Mariah White challenges Scott Barlow for 2nd District School Board seat

How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?

Barlow: Unfortunately, our students who will be most dramatically impacted by virtual learning are also the students who are most likely to experience significant infection rates in their communities. Equity in the near-term means meeting the fundamental needs of our students – nutrition, safety, and access to technology for virtual instruction. Longer term, RPS needs to partner with other school divisions and advocacy organizations to advocate for support to meet the educational and emotional needs of our students when they return to the classroom, which means more counselors, smaller class sizes, and an extended school year.

White: To ensure equity during a pandemic is to make sure all students have the available supplies and resources. To ensure students get the support that is required including meals. It is important to include diverse learning material with multicultural themes.

How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras' performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?