Mariah White challenges Scott Barlow for 2nd District School Board seat

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is asking candidates for elected office why they are running. This week highlights Mariah White and Scott Barlow, who are seeking the Second District seat on the Richmond School Board.
How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Barlow: RPS has to contend with the aftereffects of systemic school underfunding, historic segregation, unjust housing practices, and a failing social safety net among other issues. I support efforts to improve diversity at our schools, more equitably allocated resources, advocate for sufficient funding, and improve our student disciplinary practices. I also plan to continue such advocacy and to support our forthcoming Racial Justice Policy Agenda, which includes efforts such as culturally sensitive curricular updates, implementation of anti-bias training for all staff, reform of disciplinary practices, and reassessment of our open enrollment practices. These anti-racist efforts also need to be applied at our specialty schools and regional schools.
White: Richmond Public schools can move towards opposing racism, by bringing all the stakeholders to the table, and discuss how to engage students, parents, and community. It all starts with diversity and inclusion. To ensure everyone is treated with equity, dignity and respect. Having a general conversation on how diversity and truth should be addressed will lead to policy changes.
How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
Barlow: The rezoning process was tough on our school system and community. We had to balance a desire to improve operational efficiency with a moral responsibility to improve diversity and equity in our schools. While rezoning came with its share of frustration, from communication challenges to tight deadlines, it also inspired dialogue about the importance of improving equity and diversity in our schools. I am pleased that we will: (1) start a magnet/specialty program at Carver Elementary; (2) substantially increase diversity at Fox Elementary; (3) reduce overcrowding; and (4) place more students in modern schools. Funding and staffing constraints made it particularly challenging to vote for school pairing. However, moving forward, we must renew our commitment to diversity and equitable access to our schools through review of our open enrollment practices, specialty program placements, resource allocation, and continued review of our school zones.
White: The school board did not make the decision on their own. The options were created by Ohio-based consultant Cropper GI, which developed the plans for $127,000. This was a collaborate decision with a rezoning committee, town halls and surveys. I would not revisit this matter. I would continue to look at creating new policies to alleviate and address the issue of overcrowded schools.
How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
Barlow: Unfortunately, our students who will be most dramatically impacted by virtual learning are also the students who are most likely to experience significant infection rates in their communities. Equity in the near-term means meeting the fundamental needs of our students – nutrition, safety, and access to technology for virtual instruction. Longer term, RPS needs to partner with other school divisions and advocacy organizations to advocate for support to meet the educational and emotional needs of our students when they return to the classroom, which means more counselors, smaller class sizes, and an extended school year.
White: To ensure equity during a pandemic is to make sure all students have the available supplies and resources. To ensure students get the support that is required including meals. It is important to include diverse learning material with multicultural themes.
How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras' performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Barlow: Mr. Kamras has had to help us navigate a number of unprecedented challenges: struggling academic performance; significant facilities challenges; a lack of a strategic plan; an improvement plan with the Virginia Department of Education; and COVID-19. While he and I do not agree on every issue, we can’t expect a superintendent to fix all of our challenges alone. We need sustained direction, commitment, and resources, but I take comfort in knowing that we have a compassionate and ethical leader at the helm of RPS. We can’t afford to continue the cycle of replacing superintendents every few years if we want systemic improvement in RPS.
White: I feel Mr. Kamras has strived to do a good job. Mr. Kamras is dealing with an unforeseen circumstance due to Covid-19.
Where do you stand on police in schools?
Barlow: The school-to-prison pipeline is alive and well in Richmond. Last year, we had 121 student arrests; three of the four schools with the most arrests were middle schools. These are figures unacceptable, especially since they disproportionately impact our Black and Latinx students. I support ending day-to-day policing of our schools. We can’t, however, do this at the expense of safety of our students, so we must also review existing security to ensure classroom safety for students and staff.
Our disciplinary challenges are not the fault of the police, but we can control how we respond to them. I support addressing the root causes of our disciplinary challenges by hiring additional counselors and social workers; Expanding our trauma-informed care and restorative justice pilots; Providing additional resources and training to teachers and support staff to address classroom disruptions; and Revising disciplinary policies to clearly and fairly outline our response to disruptive behavior.
White: I am for school resource officers in the schools. I want to ensure all teachers, children, staff, and parents are safe in RPS. Being a mother of two African American young boys, I want to make sure the police respect our students. I am all for structure in schools by including school resources officers, counselors, and social workers as one team. I definitely want to make sure the school resource officers (SRO) are properly trained, know their roles, RPS policy, and know how to deal with diverse students.
