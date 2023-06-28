A celebration of life was held this week for Mary Glen Boyd Taylor, a horticulture specialist and long-time advocate of nature preservation in the Richmond area who died June 16 following a brief illness. She was 88.

Ms. Taylor grew up on a farm in North Carolina before attending Randolph-Macon Women's College — now Randolph College — in Lynchburg. After settling in Richmond, she joined the Boxwood Garden Club.

Boxwood's head of horticulture encouraged Ms. Taylor to attend a tree symposium, with the experience inspiring her to further explore conservation and saving green spaces.

"She kept a shovel and a rake in her car for decades," said Anna Aquino, a longtime friend and collaborator who considered Ms. Taylor a second mother. "We call that guerilla gardening; if she saw a tree that was suffering from a mulch volcano — landscape companies piling mulch up their trunk — she would slam on the brakes and remove the mulch."

Ms. Taylor became a master gardener, locating more than 50 new designs of Virginia-based landscape architect Charles Gillette for the Library of Virginia's collection.

In 2004, Ms. Taylor was awarded the Jesse Reynolds Individual Award for Community Mobilization from Richmond's Recreation and Parks Advisory Board. She earned the honor by leading the charge to preserve Bandy Field Nature Park as an undeveloped green space for passive recreation.

The advisory board said Ms. Taylor was a "champion of the passive park and spearheaded efforts to prevent its conversion to other uses." She was a founding board member of the Friends of Bandy Field, which continued conservation efforts at the park.

The city also recognized Ms. Taylor's work in planting 500 new and replacement trees along 13 blocks of Monument Avenue in Richmond. The trees provided shade in the summer and sun in the winter as neighbors requested, with Ms. Taylor getting the Richmond City Council involved to make that a reality.

"She did so much for the City of Richmond and Henrico County," said Ms. Taylor's daughter Mercer Taylor. "They have her to thank for preserving green spaces, planting public spaces and so much more across Central Virginia."

Ms. Taylor served as president of Boxwood from 1987 to 1989 and was awarded the club's Member Award of Merit in 2011. The Garden Club of Virginia awarded her the Horticultural Award of Merit in 1992 "for her accomplishments in horticulture both personally and in the community at large" and the de Lacy Gray Memorial Medal for Conservation in 2003, one of its highest awards.

In addition to the Friends of Bandy Field, Ms. Taylor was also a founding board member of the Three Chopt Civic Association. She served as Tree Steward for Henrico County in 1993 and served on the board of Capital Trees from 2010 to 2020.

One of Ms. Taylor's first projects involved preserving Three Chopt Road where she lived. Trucks that drove down the gravel surfaces often disrupted homes and trees in the neighborhood. Ms. Taylor enlisted the help of a councilman and successfully petitioned the city to ban trucks from Three Chopt Road.

"One of her most noteworthy characteristics is she was tenacious," Aquino said. "If she saw something in the natural world that was being handled poorly or done wrong, she either fixed it herself or she would go up the chain of command to find the right group."

Ms. Taylor led several other projects, including Low Line, Great Shiplock Park and the 14th Street Initiative. The Low Line project resulted in more than five acres worth of trees being rehabilitated along the James River and Kanawha Canal.

Besides Boxwood, Ms. Taylor was also a member of The Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Country Club of Virginia and The Woman's Club.

Ms. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Shands Taylor Jr. -- whom she was married to for 53 years -- and her son, Hubert Shands Taylor III.

She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Mercer Taylor and Langhorne Reid Taylor Fazekas (Courtney); daughter-in-law, Denise Digges Taylor; and granddaughters, Kathryn Glen Fazekas, Laura Page Fazekas and Lila Kendall Taylor.

A celebration of Ms. Taylor's life was held this week at her home garden. She will be buried at a private service in Lynchburg.

"It was an ongoing passion for her to make sure that what she left behind was going to be able to sustain itself and was better than the way she found it." Mercer Taylor said. "Our family motto has always been 'you leave a place more beautiful than you found it,' and that's how she lived."

