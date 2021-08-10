Maryland-based investment firm buys Chesterfield mobile home park for $22.5 million

Rents have ticked up in recent years, but the park has been under the same ownership since 1986. Cullather, the former owner, said he decided to sell it because of his age, as well as pandemic-era protections designed to prevent landlords from evicting tenants who fall behind on rent. About three dozen companies expressed an interest in the property earlier this year, he said at the time.

Drawn by the minimal overhead and steady rental income, investment groups like Horizon have bought mobile home parks over the last decade. Often, those purchases are a precursor to rising rents for residents who have few other options for housing.

“The incoming landlord should be considerate of that and should take measures to try and limit the potential displacement of vulnerable residents of that community,” Ciszek said.

Horizon Land Management owns and operates more than 170 mobile home parks around the country, according to its website. That includes three others in Virginia: Paradise Estates in Stafford; Featherstone Mobile Home Community in Woodbridge; and Arcadia Crossing in Winchester.