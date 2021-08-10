Maryland-based investment firm buys Chesterfield mobile home park for $22.5 million

One of the most affordable places to live in Chesterfield County is under new ownership.
Will rent hikes follow? Horizon Land Management, the new landlord of the Suburban Village mobile home park, won’t say.
The Maryland-based company closed on the 28-acre park off Midlothian Turnpike on Aug. 5 for $22.5 million, former owner Jack Cullather said. The park was most recently assessed at $9.4 million, according to county land records.
What’s next for the 220-plus families who live in Suburban Village remains an open question and serious concern for advocates and residents who point to a lawsuit the company is facing over allegations of excessive utility charges at one of its other properties.
“When they have that information, they will communicate it to residents first,” said Molly Boyle, a spokeswoman for Horizon, in an email of possible rent increases. It will share additional information with residents about its plans for the property “in the coming weeks,” Boyle stated.
For families living in mobile home parks, even modest increases can make a significant impacts on their monthly budgets. A survey of residents in 54 mobile home parks in central Virginia found 1 in 4 spent 50% or more of their monthly income on housing, according to a 2016 report released by the Manufactured Home Community Coalition of Virginia.
When word of the park’s pending sale reached residents in May, it set neighbors on edge. Some residents of the largely Latino community worried new owners would force them to relocate. That would mean entering a rental market with few vacancies and few affordable apartments. At Suburban Village, rents are $500 or less for some, depending on household size — well below the going rate in the county or region.
Most residents who live in Suburban Village own their homes, virtually all of which are mobile in name only because of their age or condition. Those that are movable would cost thousands to relocate. County zoning restricts where they’re allowed, and most mobile home parks are at or near capacity, so relocating poses significant logistical challenges.
That makes the prospect of higher costs a real threat for tenants there, said Joe Ciszek, a lawyer with the Virginia Poverty Law Center who focuses on Virginia’s manufactured housing law and communities.
“We are concerned that the incoming landlord could increase the cost of living for tenants dramatically,” Ciszek said. “I think the legal aid community and tenant advocates in general are going to need to watch this situation carefully to determine whether the new landlord is taking steps appropriately.”
Rents have ticked up in recent years, but the park has been under the same ownership since 1986. Cullather, the former owner, said he decided to sell it because of his age, as well as pandemic-era protections designed to prevent landlords from evicting tenants who fall behind on rent. About three dozen companies expressed an interest in the property earlier this year, he said at the time.
Drawn by the minimal overhead and steady rental income, investment groups like Horizon have bought mobile home parks over the last decade. Often, those purchases are a precursor to rising rents for residents who have few other options for housing.
“The incoming landlord should be considerate of that and should take measures to try and limit the potential displacement of vulnerable residents of that community,” Ciszek said.
Horizon Land Management owns and operates more than 170 mobile home parks around the country, according to its website. That includes three others in Virginia: Paradise Estates in Stafford; Featherstone Mobile Home Community in Woodbridge; and Arcadia Crossing in Winchester.
Its purchase of Suburban Village is the latest in a series of recent acquisitions. The company spent $743.3 million earlier this year to buy a portfolio of 93 manufactured housing communities, and other assets, in 13 states comprising about 10,900 lots, according to industry newsletter Multi-Housing News.
Horizon’s management of one of its properties prompted a recent lawsuit.
Twenty-eight residents of a Maryland mobile home park the company manages sued last month over excessively high water bills, according to The Washington Post. They alleged the landlord was overcharging residents for water and sewage costs, and it had deferred repairs on leaky pipes that it was responsible for maintaining, driving up bills for residents.
When tenants confronted management about their issues, they were threatened with eviction, according to the lawsuit.
Horizon disputed the tenants’ claims to The Washington Post through a spokeswoman.
