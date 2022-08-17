 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maryland driver dies when van crashes on I-95 in Chesterfield

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Maryland man Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. 

Police said in a news release Wednesday that a 2012 GMC Cargo van was headed north on the interstate when it overcorrected, lost control and overturned just before the Willis Road exit.

The driver, Eric Romeo Gomez Osorio, 20, of Silver Spring, Md., was ejected from the van and died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Police are still investigating the crash.

