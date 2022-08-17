Maryland driver dies when van crashes on I-95 in Chesterfield

In a joint agreement signed by both the prosecution and defense, Richmond Circuit Judge Claire G. Cardwell revoked a $15,000 bond that had been granted to Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, on Wednesday.
Monday’s hearing was scheduled after Richmond prosecutors appealed the bond granted by Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks.
Had Cardwell upheld bond for the defendant, he likely would have remained in custody due to U.S. immigration authorities placing federal detainers on both defendants on July 6. During Monday’s hearing, Cardwell asked defense attorney Jose Aponte about the detainers, which Aponte confirmed.
Immigration Customs and Enforcement last week advised news outlets that both men are from Guatemala and were illegally residing in the U.S.
During Monday’s bond hearing, the revocation order signed by the judge set Aug. 3 as a preliminary hearing date for Alvarado-Dubon.
In a separate hearing Monday in Richmond General District Court-Manchester, the second defendant, Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, was arraigned during a brief proceeding via video feed from the Richmond City Justice Center. It was his first appearance in a Richmond courtroom since he was arrested in Albemarle County on July 5.
His preliminary hearing date is Aug. 3, which coincides with Alvarado-Dubon’s. Richmond attorney Samuel P. Simpson has been retained to represent Balcarcel Ac.
Both men are charged with possession of a firearm as a non-citizen and being illegally present in the U.S.
The person who tipped Richmond police identified Balcarcel as the person who was planning the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit. The tipster further advised that Balcarcel, known to the tipster as “Chapin,” had connections to a gang called “Los Zetas.” Police said Zetas is a reference to the Zetas cartel that operates in Mexico and the U.S.
In court records made public Monday, Balcarcel told a Richmond magistrate that he has been living in Richmond for three or four months and resided in Denver for three years before that. He was employed doing electrical work and earned $1,100 weekly when working 40 hours a week.
Alvarado-Dubon has lived in the Richmond area for three years and worked full time in construction, according to court documents.
Balcarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were living in a house at 3112 Columbia St. in Richmond. During a search of the residence, police said they recovered two AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifles, a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and about 200 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Court records filed so far in the case, which include an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for the suspects’ residence, makes no mention that Dogwood Dell was the intended target of the mass shooting, as police announced last week. After questions arose about the location, Richmond police late Friday issued a “supplemental release” in an effort to clarify.
In the release, police said that following the tip they said they received from a concerned citizen about a plot to conduct a mass shooting that targeted the city’s Fourth of July celebration, “the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity.”
Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators concluded that Dogwood Dell was the intended target, police said without elaboration.
“Over the course of the investigation, we believed it necessary to keep the information secure, not wanting to risk tipping off any suspects while also not desiring to incite fear in our residents,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith in a statement. “I stand behind the thoroughness of this investigation and continue to be proud of the work that our officers did to thwart a plot that could have proven disastrous for Richmond.”