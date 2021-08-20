Masks, delta variant and disruption: Parents face a whole new set of challenges as kids head back to school

“I appreciate that she’s able to go in person. I see the effects of children who haven’t been able to go in person. It’s very important for social interaction and for learning,” Byars said.

But she’s also concerned about COVID-19 and has seen the effects of the delta variant on children first-hand.

“With the new surge, the new variant and kids being more susceptible to it, it’s more important than ever for people to get vaccinated or get tested. It is very important that people wear masks, particularly for children under the age of 12 who can’t be vaccinated,” she said.

For Stephanie Anderson in Hanover, this will be the first time in a year and a half that her two school-aged children have gone back to school in person. She works as a senior director of content for a technology company and is able to work from home. But for the past year and a half, she said she felt like a “chaos coordinator.”

While she is concerned about the delta variant and worried about the unknown challenges ahead, she is also thinking about “how much more work I can get done in a day. As scared as I am, I am probably going to do backflips [when they go back to school],” she said.