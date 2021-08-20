Masks, delta variant and disruption: Parents face a whole new set of challenges as kids head back to school

Lillian Pettis is feeling nervous and anxious.
Next week, her 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson will be heading back to school, in-person, at Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Pettis, 48, has lupus and is immunocompromised. She is vaccinated, as is her daughter. But her grandson, who lives with them, is too young to get the vaccine.
“I’m just terrified that my grandson is going to get sick and bring it to the house,” Pettis said.
She already caught COVID-19 in January. She still hasn’t recovered her sense of smell and struggles with memory problems, both symptoms of long COVID.
“We really thought COVID would be better than it is now,” Pettis said. She also thought that by now, her grandson would be vaccinated. “My stress level is pretty high. We’re ready to adapt to changes as they happen. But sometimes it feels like whiplash."
Especially considering the back-and-forth over masks in schools like in Henrico County, she said.
In the Richmond area, Hanover County voted down a mask mandate earlier this month. The cities of Richmond and Hopewell and Chesterfield County all decided to require masks. But Henrico County was stating that masks were optional up until shortly before Gov. Ralph Northam mandated last week that all K-12 schools in the state require masks for students and teachers.
“I hadn’t slept in weeks,” Jen Tsimpris, mother of a 9-year-old and 5-year-old in Henrico, said of the days and weeks leading up to the governor’s mandate. “I felt like everyone was politicizing [the issue of masks]. And our children were receiving the fallout.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Tsimpris left her career in social work to stay home with her children and help with virtual school. Even though her family was strapped financially, she felt it was the safest option for her children. She kept her son out of sports and refrained from visiting her mother-in-law, who is immunocompromised. Her son did well in virtual school last year, but the whole family was looking forward to returning to in-person in the fall.
“I kept thinking about my children – who I’d left my career for – going into a school building where they could have been protected except for this political game [about masks],” Tsimpris said. “Their health and safety and that of the entire community is at stake. Is safety paramount or not?”
Henrico County, like Richmond and Chesterfield, offers a virtual academy, but Tsimpris wanted her son to be able to go to school with his friends and teachers.
Earlier this summer, many parents across the Commonwealth were looking forward to a more normal back-to-school season.
But when the delta variant began arriving in Virginia, things changed.
According to the CDC, the delta variant is more than two times as contagious as previous variants.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported nearly 121,427 children infected in the past week , with children representing 18% of weekly reported cases. Central Virginia is also seeing an increase in COVID outbreaks tied to child care facilities and summer camps, with 40% of cases among people who are unvaccinated but eligible for a vaccine.
Children under 12 who are unvaccinated can transmit the virus, as well as fully vaccinated people. The CDC recommends that anyone over the age of 2 who is unvaccinated should be wearing a mask.
"Delta is a highly transmissible virus. The best way to protect children is to surround them with people who could be vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci , the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said.
Vaccine clinical trials are already underway for children from 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer is expected to release results for the 5-to-11 age group in September. Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, estimates FDA authorization could occur the same month.
***
Now, parents are worried about disruptions and outbreaks in the school year ahead.
Last week, all 53 fourth-graders at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond were quarantined after four positive COVID-19 cases among students.
Nationally, more than 10,000 students and staff members across 14 states have been exposed to the virus since school started, according to the Washington Post.
Kelly Gerow is sending her kids, ages 6 and 10, back to Richmond Public Schools for the first time in-person since March 2020.
While she’s hopeful and excited for her children to go back to school, she said, “I know it’s going to be a rocky start. I have to prepare myself for that. I know they will have to quarantine at some point. And they might have to go virtual at some point.”
Gerow has a high-maintenance job in communications, but she has been able to work from home. Still, Gerow describes the past year working full-time and having two kids in the house, with one in virtual kindergarten, as “crazy.”
“I am at the end of my rope,” she said, frankly. “I can’t continue to do this for another year. I will need help [if the kids go into quarantine]."
Shamika Byars is a pediatric nurse practitioner with a 5-year-old daughter entering kindergarten in Chesterfield. While she doesn’t work directly with COVID-19 patients, she has seen an increase in children with COVID-19 at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Byars said she has “conflicting thoughts” about the school year ahead.
“I appreciate that she’s able to go in person. I see the effects of children who haven’t been able to go in person. It’s very important for social interaction and for learning,” Byars said.
But she’s also concerned about COVID-19 and has seen the effects of the delta variant on children first-hand.
“With the new surge, the new variant and kids being more susceptible to it, it’s more important than ever for people to get vaccinated or get tested. It is very important that people wear masks, particularly for children under the age of 12 who can’t be vaccinated,” she said.
For Stephanie Anderson in Hanover, this will be the first time in a year and a half that her two school-aged children have gone back to school in person. She works as a senior director of content for a technology company and is able to work from home. But for the past year and a half, she said she felt like a “chaos coordinator.”
While she is concerned about the delta variant and worried about the unknown challenges ahead, she is also thinking about “how much more work I can get done in a day. As scared as I am, I am probably going to do backflips [when they go back to school],” she said.
