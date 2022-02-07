Mass COVID testing center at Richmond Raceway to close

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will close the mass COVID testing center at Richmond Raceway at the end of the day Tuesday. Demand for testing has decreased the past two weeks, a spokesperson for the districts said.

In its place, the health districts will add a mobile testing model, in which testing will be available at different locations. Contractor Ashbritt-IEM will continue to administer tests.

"We want to ensure there continues to be ample testing options to everyone in our communities, no matter where you live or what your schedule is like," said Jessica Coughlin, emergency manager at RHHD.

Residents can receive free PCR tests this week Tuesday at Richmond Raceway from 9 a.m.-6p.m.; Tuesday at Fulton Neighborhood Resource Center from 1-4 p.m.; Wednesday at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 9-11 a.m.; Thursday at Southside Plaza from 4-6 p.m. and Friday at Southwood Pool House from 3-6 p.m.

Appointments aren't required.