Over 4,700 miles separate Richmond and Hawaii, but for the central Virginians who live or have connections there, the impact of the devastating wildfires that have raged across Maui for over a week hits close to home.

The fires have devastated towns and historical sites on Hawaii’s second-largest island, including Lahaina — the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii with a population of about 13,000 people — which was largely destroyed in a blaze last week. Crews spent another day Wednesday clearing debris.

Gil Logan, 52, and his wife Tracy, 48, both from Richmond, have lived in Kihei on the island of Maui since 2015. The couple said they “fell in love” with Hawaii over the course of many years of vacations on the island.

Rather than wait until retirement, they decided to get jobs in Maui, where Gil Logan currently serves as the coordinator for the business administration program at the University of Hawaii’s Maui campus. Wednesday marked eight years to the day since the Logans relocated.

The Logans’ home is “about a mile from the evacuation zone” in Kihei, Gil Logan said, and about 25 miles from the ravaged town of Lahaina.

“Everything in (Lahaina) … is just gone,” Tracy Logan told The Richmond Times-Dispatch in an interview Wednesday. “Homes are leveled to ashes. People do not have anything.”

Biden to visit Maui

The limitations that naturally accompany island living have not made matters easier, the Logans said. They reported that the emergency warning system, often used for tsunamis, malfunctioned as the fires were spreading and that people on Maui were having a hard time contacting friends and loved ones due to spotty cell service.

But perhaps the most challenging aspect, Tracy Logan said, has been the lack of much-needed goods.

“Since we are on an island so far away from everything else, it is difficult to get supplies here,” she said. “The whole aisle for diapers is pretty much wiped out. The aisle for feminine products: gone … bottled water, toilet paper, wipes, shelf-stable food — there’s nothing on the shelves.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to the stricken island Monday as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue. Biden has said that “every asset they need will be there for them.”

More than 100 people have died since the fires broke out on Aug. 8. Hundreds more are missing, or have been evacuated from their homes. About 2,000 homes and businesses were without power.

The wildfires are the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Despite the overwhelming obstacles, the Logans said the community has rallied around one another to help in any way possible.

“People have been … really great about finding and securing donations,” Tracy Logan said. Others have “taken their own boats … and loaded (them) with supplies, and they’re taking it across,” bypassing areas that are impassable on land to “get supplies to people who need it.”

Local groups raising funds

The Logans encouraged central Virginians to donate supplies and funds. The Virginia Red Cross also has deployed resources to Hawaii to help those displaced. Several groups also are raising funds.

One is Kasama Collective, a Richmond-based, community-led project with the goal of serving the Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities in the area. The organization is in the middle of a donation drive that began Monday and runs through the end of the week.

The drive, which has a drop-off site near Brookland Park Boulevard, is collecting non-perishable food items, water bottles, first aid supplies, clothing and bedding, personal hygiene products and toiletries, baby formula and diapers for shipment to Maui. Kasama Collective also has located and vetted “reputable mutual aid groups” and affected individuals and families for whom direct financial support through Venmo or GoFundMe is an option.

Aubriel Rivera, 32, and Roxanne Atienza, 34, both of Richmond, founded Kasama Collective in March.

“The Pacific Islander and native Hawaiian population here in Richmond is quite small, but it’s not insignificant,” Atienza said.

She explained that when they heard what was going on in Hawaii, they felt “called” to help in the “best way that (they) could.”

The group realized they were limited by their inability to go to Hawaii under the circumstances — an act which, Atienza added, would have done more harm than good — and decided the most impactful thing they could do was “contribute financially directly to Kanaka Maoli-led … organizations or provide donations of household goods that are clearly in need.”

“Everything changes every day,” said Rivera of the situation in Hawaii.

Rivera and Atienza stressed the importance of harm reduction in response to the crisis, discouraging developers from viewing it as a lucrative opportunity and urging those who can do so to invest directly into the communities that need help.

“This is not a time to be selfish,” Rivera said.

