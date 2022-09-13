Maymont converts Stone Barn to Welcome Center with $1 million grant; opens on Friday

Located just inside the 1700 Hampton St. entrance, Maymont’s Stone Barn, built in 1908, has served many purposes: a working barn, a nature center, an event space, office space and storage.

Now, after a $1 million grant from the commonwealth, the Stone Barn has been renovated to serve as an official welcome center to the 100-acre park and will open to the public on Friday.

“Maymont has three entrances — The Hampton Street entrance, the children’s farm and the nature center. The Hampton Street entrance is the most popular way to enter Maymont,” Tom Zydel, senior director of advancement, said.

The welcome center is “a nice way to set the tone from a historic standpoint. To orient folks to where they are in time,” Zydel added. “From the Gilded Age of the Dooleys, 1893, to today.”

Inside the welcome center, new panels offer a brief history lesson on the Dooleys — who they were, how they built their wealth and what their lives were like at Maymont. And new artifacts like a swan day bed, a companion piece of sorts to the swan bed in the Maymont mansion, offer a sneak peek of what visitors will find on the property.

The panels also introduce another side of Maymont’s story: the African Americans who lived and worked there during the Jim Crow era.

“Maymont is where the Gilded Age and Jim Crow meet,” Melissa Abernathy, a Maymont spokesperson, said. The Jim Crow era denied African Americans the right to education, work opportunities and the right to vote. Jim Crow laws existed from about the 1880s into the 1960s.

Part of the $1 million grant was used to reimagine the “In Domestic Service: Work and Life in the Gilded Age” exhibit, which opened to widespread acclaim in 2005 in the lower level of the Maymont mansion.

The updated exhibit and new audio tour explore the working lives of the staff who worked at the estate and kept it running, from shoveling coal into the furnace, to cooking meals and ironing clothes. The renovated exhibit also opens to the public on Friday.

As part of the grant, Sylvio Lynch was hired as the project curator of the African American Voices Initiative.

“We talked about how we can weave the African American experience into these stories. So that when little ones come to Maymont to explore, they’re not just learning about ornate objects owned by the Dooleys, but the stories of others who were involved in Maymont,” Lynch said.

New panels introduce visitors to the cooks, butlers and maids who spent years at Maymont, such as William Dilworth, the butler who worked 13-hour days, and Frances Twiggs Walker, the head cook who specialized in nasturtium sandwiches and white potato pie.

The third floor of the mansion is also being opened to the public for the first time as a new interactive space, where guests can touch period-style Gilded Age furniture and objects.

The welcome center aims to be a central orientation spot for guests visiting Maymont.

“We’re excited because soon we’ll have more and more outdoor audio tours. The welcome center will be a jumping off point for people, whether it’s a garden tour or historic corridor tour. It gives us many opportunities for the historical experience side,” Zydel said.

Those new audio tours for the garden and grounds are expected to launch sometime this fall.

The center also offers an “active learning classroom” for the many field trips Maymont hosts through the year.

Featuring dry-erase tables and wobble stools, the space is designed to be SOL complaint for K-12 grades. Pre-pandemic, Maymont regularly hosted between 16,000 to 18,000 Richmond-area students each year. Tours and field trips are finally starting to rebound, organizers said.

Also of note to families and visitors: the welcome center offers three new restrooms, including a family restroom.

A gift shop will be coming soon to the space, as well as the ability to rent audio tours of the garden and grounds.

“Designed by Noland & Baskervill, the Stone Barn, the water tower and the carriage were created to give the Maymont estate this feeling of Old World Europe,” Abernathy said.

To make Maymont more accessible, some signs are now in Spanish. And a Spanish version of the audio tours is in the works.

“Maymont is so many things: It’s a park, a museum, an environmental center. This [project] adds new dynamic elements so that every time you come here, you can have a new experience. This expands the historical narrative at Maymont,” Lynch said.