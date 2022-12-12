Mayo Island under contract to wildlife conservation group; project estimated at $11.8 million

Mayo Island, a large piece of riverfront land in downtown Richmond, may become a park for all to enjoy.

The Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC) is under contract to purchase the 14.5 acre property at 501 S. 14th St., located between Manchester and downtown Richmond.

The total cost of the project is $11.8 million, according to the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.

The nonprofit recently secured $1.5 million in funding for the project from the VLCF. The group is currently working with the city of Richmond to seek additional funding from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF). A final decision from CFPF is expected later this month

“Mayo Island is one of those landmark, iconic properties in Richmond,” Parker Agelasto, executive director of the Capital Region Land Conservancy, said on Monday.

If the deal goes through, the conservation group says it will aim to work with the city of Richmond to return Mayo Island to an active greenspace that will be open to the public for fishing, hiking and nature.

“We expect to close next year,” Agelasto said.

“They’ve been interested in it [Mayo Island] for a while,” Alan Shaia, a broker for Charter Realty, which listed the property, said of the nonprofit. “We’ll see if they can get it through. I think they’re a good group and they might have the wherewithal to get what they want done.”

According to the listing, the property currently has two buildings on it, one of which is rented. Otherwise, the majority of the island is undeveloped land or used for parking lots.

If the deal goes through, the nonprofit plans to remove nearly 8 acres of pavement, restoring hydrology to the island and water quality improvement for the many kinds of fish that spawn at the falls of the James River.

“There is a heron rookery nearby and it’s where the sturgeon, shad and herring come to spawn. It has become an important place for natural wildlife in the heart of our city,” Agelasto said. “It can also offer recreational opportunities when open to the public. It’s something that a lot of people have envisioned. Look at Belle Isle as an example of how walking trails can get people down to the river. Mayo Island is a very different part of the river, where people could fish, put in a paddleboard or canoe or kayak.”

Mayo Island has a stop on the Richmond Slave Trail, a self-guided walking trail that chronicles the history of the trade of enslaved Africans from Africa to Virginia. Mayo Island is also handicap-accessible, has a GRTC bus stop and is within walking distance of both downtown Richmond and Manchester.

CRLC is a nonprofit organization that seeks to conserve and protect the natural and historic land and water resources of Virginia's capital region for the benefit of current and future generations.

“We’re very hopeful this comes to a positive outcome for everybody. We hope that many generations will thank those in this moment for taking a very bold leap,” Agelasto said.

