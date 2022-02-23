Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is engaged

It's Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.

The Richmond mayor updated his Facebook and Instagram pages Wednesday morning with the picturesque proposal on top of Libby Hill in Church Hill at sunset:

Earlier this month, on The Cheats Movement podcast, Stoney joked that he was "no longer Richmond's most eligible bachelor." He said that he had been in a relationship with "hopefully his future wife" for a year.

According to her Linkedin page, Washington is a native Richmonder, a former scientist, a diversity professional and currently employed at Altria. She graduated with a science degree from Randolph-Macon College and received her MBA from the University of Richmond, Robins School of Business.

Stoney was previously married to lawyer Kristina Perry Stoney for four years. They divorced in 2016.

