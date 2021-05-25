Mayor Levar Stoney wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times reflecting on last summer. Here's what he left out:

"The only thing I could think to do, with the protesters on the steps of City Hall, was to march with them, if they’d have me. So that’s what we did."

In a scene that Stoney depicts vividly in the Times piece, his and Smith's apologies were shouted down by a teeming crowd on the steps of City Hall on June 2, the day after police used tear gas on a peaceful crowd.

Later that day, around 6 p.m., Stoney marched from the Capitol to the Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

Then 45 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew he'd asked for days earlier, he left - the crowd booing him as he did, The Times-Dispatch reported.

"After all the pain these symbols had inflicted on our people, I did not want to risk a life being lost. They needed to come down."

Stoney wrote that he moved urgently to remove the city's Confederate monuments in July after protesters toppled several weeks earlier, creating a public safety problem. He also cited a severe head injury a man in Portsmouth suffered after protesters there took down a monument.