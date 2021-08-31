Mayor, Richmond City Council members walk away from talk on policing after their lawyer says the meeting must be public

"Why in the hell would I do a political stunt like that?" she said in an interview. "The public needs to know the truth about why our police officers are leaving."

While advocating for a restructuring of the city's pay scale for police and firefighters earlier this year, members of the Richmond Coalition of Police said there has been high turnover in the last year, as more than 70 officers have left the force.

A spokesman for the Police Department did not respond to questions Tuesday.

Open government laws afford the public a right to participate in meetings attended by a majority of a council body. Both Trammell and Robertson sit on the council's Public Safety Standing Committee. Saunders said it is common for the mayor and administration officials to meet privately with one or two council members, which does not trigger a meeting notice require under state law.

Megan Rhyne, a government transparency expert with the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said 'two-on-two meetings' are fairly common in most local governments. She said that the provision was written to allow elected officials to discuss government business and potential votes, but that it can be abused in some cases.