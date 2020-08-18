Mayor Stoney asks School Board to open schools for emergency child care

“The Mayor’s Office reached out to ensure that prioritization of equity would extend to the city’s vision for emergency childcare for families whose caregivers must work outside the home,” said Sam Schwartzkopf, a spokeswoman for Stoney.

Schwartzkopf said school buildings would allow for a large number of children to be served at one site while adhering to CDC guidelines, something School Board member Scott Barlow said is imperative.

“I want to see robust testing measures of anyone who is going into these buildings,” Barlow said. “If it doesn’t appear we have the testing capabilities, then I wouldn’t be open to it. I do think that if a student or adult at one of these sites has COVID, then you have to shut down and do testing.”

School Board members said a free or subsidized program is just one of the requirements they would need to see, along with being allowed to determine a maximum number of students allowed in the buildings.

“If we are truly assisting our families in need, the cost (for families) definitely plays a big part in this,” said Dawn Page, 8th District, during a School Board meeting on Monday.