Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants state lawmakers to legalize marijuana when they take up criminal justice reforms during a special legislative session scheduled next week.
Marijuana was decriminalized in Virginia beginning last month, after the Democratic-controlled General Assembly stopped short of legalizing the drug earlier this year. In a letter sent to Gov. Ralph Northam a week before the Aug. 18 special session, Stoney said state lawmakers “need to take it a step further.”
“Not only do marijuana arrests comprise a majority of the total arrests in Virginia, but out of those arrests a disproportionate number are of Black people,” Stoney wrote in the letter, which he tweeted a photo of Tuesday morning. “Let’s not forget the negative impact an arrest and conviction can have on someone’s life, especially when it comes to employment and housing opportunities.”
Two-thirds of U.S. adults support legalizing marijuana, according to a 2019 poll conducted by the Pew Research Center. The poll found that nearly four out of five Democrats supported legalization, while more than half of Republicans did.
Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia have either decriminalized the drug or legalized it for recreational use, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML. With Democrats in control of both chambers of the legislature, Virginia joined that group earlier this year.
As of July 1, a person caught with an ounce or less of marijuana could be fined $25. Before the change in state law, possession of a half-ounce or less of the drug was punishable by a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.
While some advocates heralded the step, others who pushed for full-on legalization said it would not ease uneven enforcement across the state, and would still result in Black residents facing penalties disproportionately.
Democrats pledged to take up legalization during the session scheduled to begin in January 2021, after studying how to regulate the sale and use of the substance.
In late June, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus called for legalization in advance of a special session Northam scheduled to address criminal and social justice reforms. The session comes on the heels of months of demonstrations against policing and systemic racism that gripped Richmond and spread across the state.
As a candidate for mayor in 2016, Stoney said he supported decriminalizing marijuana. Earlier this year, he backed a councilwoman’s measure to end pre-employment and random screening for marijuana use among applicants for city jobs and city employees.
In his letter, Stoney said state leaders should legalize the sale of the drug, then direct tax revenue from it to bolster education funding for school districts based on the number of students they serve who live in poverty.
“Our children need support now more than ever, and this restorative justice approach provides that care,” Stoney wrote.
Aside from legalizing weed, Stoney asked the General Assembly to create a statewide database to track police officer misconduct; budget more money for mental health services, like the crisis alert system under development in Richmond; permit the expungement of criminal misdemeanors and certain nonviolent felonies; and fund a statewide eviction diversion program.
The citizens of Richmond's projects already have a hard enough time qualifying for good jobs. Making it easier to zone out just makes the situation more dire. A stoned populace is easier to manipulate, right Stoney?
This guy just keeps digging a bigger hole.
Have a bong hit Poufa.
