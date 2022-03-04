 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Mayor Stoney's budget proposal includes $15M more for public schools, raises for all employees

Mayor Levar Stoney

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his annual State of the City speech at Main Street Station on Tuesday.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Nearly all of Richmond's police officers and firefighters would get a raise of at least 10% starting July 1 under Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's $836 million budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The budget proposal calls for increasing the city's annual spending by $63.2 million, or 8.2%, over the city's budget for this year while maintaining the city's real estate tax rate level at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.

"I am confident in, and optimistic for, our city’s future," the mayor said in a presentation of the budget to the City Council on Friday afternoon.

"The City of Richmond is well positioned to continue its upward trajectory thanks to the conservative revenue projections, targeted investments and fiscally responsible management reflected in this balanced budget."

The budget also includes 5% raises for all non-sworn employees and $15 million in additional funding for Richmond Public Schools.

While Stoney is not calling for any tax increases, he said residents and business owners will pay more for utilities and public parking to help balance the budget, as required by state law.

"Nobody likes paying more, but these rate increases are necessary to provide the top notch utility services our residents expect and deserve," he said.

