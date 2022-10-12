McEachin calls the stripping down of Richmond Community Hospital 'unacceptable'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, called on Bon Secours to improve services at Richmond Community Hospital in Church Hill, calling the nonprofit health system's use of funds "unacceptable."

In a letter released Wednesday, he disputed Bon Secours' claim that the stripping down of the hospital's services was necessary because of lower demand. A low patient volume in a poor neighborhood is a sign of barriers to accessing health care, not the absence of need for health care, he said.

"I look forward to receiving detailed information on how Bon Secours plans to improve access to comprehensive services for patients who depend on Richmond Community Hospital for their health care," McEachin wrote.

A spokesperson for Bon Secours did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A New York Times article published last month revealed that Bon Secours has used Richmond Community to buy discounted drugs through a federal program. The program, known as 340B, allows hospitals that serve low-income patients to pay for drugs at a deeply discounted rate.

Using a loophole in the program, Bon Secours opened 10 outpatient clinics throughout the Richmond area and listed them as subsidiaries of Richmond Community. That allowed Bon Secours to buy drugs through Community at a cheaper price and sell them to wealthy patients who were paying top dollar.

But instead of using that money to benefit the predominantly low-income Church Hill, Bon Secours has stripped down Richmond Community. It removed the hospital's intensive-care unit in 2017. When the only gastrointestinal doctor at the hospital left, he wasn't replaced. Richmond Community can no longer perform major surgeries, treat kidney disease or perform cardiac catheterizations. It took nine years for Bon Secours to break ground on the East End medical office building adjacent to Community that Bon Secours promised to the city of Richmond.

Meanwhile, the health system has spent $108 million expanding St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian and $49 million on Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover.

To justify the sapping of Richmond Community's services, Bon Secours says there isn't sufficient patient demand.

"We have transitioned underutilized services to neighboring Bon Secours facilities to ensure residents' needs are met close to home," a spokesperson for the health system said last month.

Because there are significant needs for behavioral health and emergency care, Bon Secours has added to and enhanced those departments.

McEachin isn't buying that argument. Seeing a lower patient volume in a disadvantage community is a sign of barriers to accessing health care, not a lack of need for services, the congressman said in a letter to Bryan Lee, president of Richmond Community and St. Mary's. The two met last week.

The congressman noted that poverty and low income are associated with shorter life expectancy, higher infant mortality and higher death rates from various diseases. The life expectancy for the neighborhoods surrounding Community was 67 years, according to a 2015 study by Virginia Commonwealth University. That was 12 years less than the national average at the time.

McEachin says he supports the 340B program, which helps thousands of nonprofit hospitals and clinics across the country that serve low-income patients, including VCU Health.

"I hope Bon Secours' actions moving forward more clearly reflect the health system's stated mission to bring 'good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved,' " McEachin wrote.

Asking for answers, McEachin directed Bon Secours to explain how it will improve access to medical services at Richmond Community and how the health system determines where to reinvest its 340B savings.