McEachin pulls ahead of Benjamin in 4th District, but early votes still out in Richmond and suburbs

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, moved into a slight lead late Tuesday as he sought to withstand a challenge by Republican Leon Benjamin and retain his seat representing the 4th Congressional District.
McEachin inched ahead of Benjamin by fewer than 1,000 votes just before midnight, but more than 150,000 early absentee ballots remained uncounted in Richmond and the suburbs of Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
McEachin, first elected in 2016 to represent a district redrawn by federal court order the previous year, was heavily favored to defeat Benjamin in a lightly financed election that was overshadowed in the Richmond area by the battle in the adjoining 7th Congressional District.
He remained confident as Virginia Democrats held an online election watch party on Zoom.
“I think you’re going to see a complete sweep tonight and in the morning we’re going to have a whole lot to party about,” McEachin said shortly after 8:30 p.m.
The 4th District race featured two ordained African-American ministers and Richmond residents, although McEachin, 59, built his career as a personal injury lawyer and longtime member of the General Assembly in Henrico County before he was elected to Congress.
Benjamin, 52, senior pastor and bishop at New Life Harvest Church in South Richmond, ran on the coattails of President Donald Trump as a pro-life conservative who strongly embraced the president’s policies, even though the district is heavily Democratic.
McEachin happily tied his challenger to Trump, especially on the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. The law, signed by President Barack Obama a decade ago, faces a potentially mortal challenge next week at the U.S. Supreme Court, now dominated by a conservative majority that includes three justices that Trump appointed.
Benjamin, who appears regularly on Fox News, made public safety the paramount issue in a campaign that was shadowed by sometime violent public protests in Richmond during the summer over racial justice after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., in late May.
He tried to cast McEachin as inattentive and “missing in action” as a representative, without directly mentioning health issues that have slowed the congressman in the past two years. McEachin suffered from a fistula, an abnormal connection between the colon and bladder because of radiation treatment for rectal cancer in 2014, but said he has recovered.
“It feels good,” McEachin said during an interview at his South Richmond home in September. “God gets you to stuff, and then he gets you through stuff.”
McEachin derided Benjamin in a televised forum as “someone who really doesn’t know what he’s talking about, versus someone who’s been there and who’s delivered for you all these years.”
The candidates differed along party lines on hot-button issues such as immigration, gun control, systemic racism and raising the minimum wage, as well as health care and the appropriate response to the coronavirus pandemic.
McEachin raised twice as much money as Benjamin and had four times as much cash in hand in mid-October.
