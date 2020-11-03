McEachin pulls ahead of Benjamin in 4th District, but early votes still out in Richmond and suburbs

McEachin happily tied his challenger to Trump, especially on the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. The law, signed by President Barack Obama a decade ago, faces a potentially mortal challenge next week at the U.S. Supreme Court, now dominated by a conservative majority that includes three justices that Trump appointed.

Benjamin, who appears regularly on Fox News, made public safety the paramount issue in a campaign that was shadowed by sometime violent public protests in Richmond during the summer over racial justice after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., in late May.

He tried to cast McEachin as inattentive and “missing in action” as a representative, without directly mentioning health issues that have slowed the congressman in the past two years. McEachin suffered from a fistula, an abnormal connection between the colon and bladder because of radiation treatment for rectal cancer in 2014, but said he has recovered.

“It feels good,” McEachin said during an interview at his South Richmond home in September. “God gets you to stuff, and then he gets you through stuff.”