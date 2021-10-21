Meager pay, benefits and low Medicaid reimbursement are driving staffing crisis in Virginia's nursing homes

Deaths among health care workers aren't publicly tracked. Neither is the burnout and emotional toll that has wrecked those left to care for some of the state's most vulnerable patients in a grueling, 19-month-long pandemic.

But a national April report from The Guardian and Kaiser Health News revealed lower-paid health care workers who were on the frontlines daily were more likely to die than physicians.

Nursing home workers were twice as likely to die as those in hospitals.

Now, almost 40% of nursing homes in Virginia are operating well below capacity because there aren't enough people to take care of residents. At least 29% are holding off on new admissions. More than a quarter have turned away hospital patients.

“The survey demonstrates the severe workforce challenges facing Virginia’s long term care providers. Too many facilities are struggling to hire and retain staff that are needed to serve tens of thousands of vulnerable residents,” said Keith Hare, president and CEO of VHCA. “If nursing care is important to Virginia and the seniors who need it, it is well past time for Virginia to invest in it."