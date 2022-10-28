Meals on Wheels in Richmond delivers 10 millionth meal

Back in 1967 when the Meals on Wheels program started in Richmond — the concept had originated in Great Britain during World War II when a women’s organization prepared and delivered meals to neighbors in need after German bombings — the local hot entrée offerings included meatloaf, corned beef hash, Swiss steak and sliced chicken with gravy.

At the beginning, there were only eight clients, in a relatively small swath of the city that stretched from Brookland Park to Church Hill.

Over the past 55 years, the local Meals on Wheels program has grown substantially since then-Mayor Morrill “Doc” Crowe and his wife, Katheryne, delivered the first meals to those eight homebound residents in Richmond.

Now, as part of Feed More, the organization that serves the region’s food-insecure, it covers four cities and 10 counties and reaches about 1,000 senior and homebound neighbors every weekday. And the food offerings are much more client-specific as Feed More’s in-house nutritionist creates tailored menus for more than 14 diet types.

Thursday marked a major milestone: The program delivered its 10 millionth meal.

That’s a lot of ... everything, including an estimated 1.5 million volunteers who have traveled roughly 8 million miles to deliver the meals over the years.

Not to mention the approximately 5 million volunteers who have helped prepare the meals in the kitchen along with staff.

“This community is incredibly giving and incredibly committed to service,” said Douglas H. Pick, president and CEO of Feed More.

The recipient of the 10 millionth meal was 103-year-old Mary Smith, who has been a client for five months. She isn’t able to leave her house often or cook for herself, so the Meals on Wheels program has helped her to remain in her home while receiving nutritious meals each day.

Thursday’s lunch? Sliced rib roast with mushroom au jus, roasted root vegetables, creamed spinach, a whole wheat roll — and a “celebratory cake.” The special delivery was made by Montell Jones, food production manager of Feed More’s Meals on Wheels & Community Kitchen.

He was accompanied by a host of Feed More staff, volunteers and others who, as part of the celebration, rode a trolley from Feed More headquarters to Smith’s home. Pick, who was among the group, said reaching the 10 millionth-meal milestone demonstrates “the caring for our seniors and the commitment of this community.”

“It’s also a testament of the hundreds of employees who’ve come through here and made this happen ... those are the people whose shoulders we stand on,” said Pick, who came to Feed More in 2012, four years after Meals on Wheels of Central Virginia and the Central Virginia Food Bank formally merged to become Feed More.

Feed More’s Meals on Wheels is one of more than 5,000 independently run Meals on Wheels programs across the U.S., according to Meals on Wheels America, the leadership organization that supports the local programs.

And it’s not just about the food, Pick said, but human contact.

“When you’re a senior, one of the great debilitators to your mental health and longevity is social isolation,” he said during an interview on Wednesday. “When they come to the door [to meet the delivery person], their faces brighten because you’re probably the only person they’re going to see that day.”

Pick occasionally runs a Meals on Wheels route — most generally have 8 to 12 stops — and he most enjoys his time spent chatting with the meal recipients, saying he gets more out of the visits than they do.

“It’s so lovely, and they have so much to offer,” he said. “It just makes your day, and makes you realize why we do this.”

He also noted that Feed More is always in need of volunteers.