Meals on Wheels ramps back up to daily deliveries, needs volunteers

After scaling back to weekly deliveries of frozen meals during the pandemic, Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program has resumed its five-day-a-week deliveries of fresh meals, but it is in need of volunteer drivers.

While the number of clients receiving the meals is higher than pre-pandemic levels, the number of volunteers has not rebounded, said Amory James, director of Feed More’s Meals on Wheels and Community Kitchen.

“Once you turn the switch back on, not all the lights come on,” said Amory James, with a laugh.

All meals that need to be delivered are being delivered, said James, noting that Feed More staffers are picking up the routes left uncovered because of the lack of volunteers. He said the program is lacking about 25 percent of the volunteers it needs.

“We’re in desperate need of drivers, but we have a lot of needs in other areas, too,” said James.

The daily meal delivery resumed last week after two years of weekly deliveries which minimized person-to-person contact to ensure the safety of clients and volunteers because of COVID-19.

Feed More’s Meals on Wheels programs help keep home-bound seniors and disabled residents independent and in their homes for as long as possible by providing fresh, diet-specific, made-from-scratch meals in its Community Kitchen. The program delivers meals on more than 100 routes that cover 10 counties and five cities. It currently serves about 1,000 clients on any given day.

Volunteers deliver the meals around midday every weekday, bringing not only food but human contact, which was a serious loss for recipients when the meals were delivered on only a weekly basis.

“They missed the human contact,” James said. “For most of [the meal recipients], that is the only person they actually see and talk to.

“If you’ve never been lonely, you don’t know what loneliness feels like.”

Feed More is seeking volunteer drivers who can spare a few hours a month. Volunteers can work as much as they wish, but often they deliver meals twice a month.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and have a vehicle. Applications can be found at feedmore.org/get-involved/individuals/volunteer.

Besides the age requirement, James said, volunteers also have to “like people and want to serve.