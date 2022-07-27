Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers for food deliveries; DoorDash drivers stepping in to help

Since resuming its five-day-a-week deliveries of fresh meals in March, Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program has been scrambling to return to pre-pandemic volunteer levels.

The number of volunteers is still about 15% below what is needed to deliver meals on its 100 delivery routes each weekday, said Timothy Bothe, Feed More’s director of volunteer services. Gas prices and the economy in general are factors that could be affecting the willingness and availability of volunteers, he said.

Helping to fill the gap are drivers for DoorDash, a food ordering and delivery platform, through a partnership DoorDash has with Feeding America, a national network of food banks. The drivers are paid for their time by DoorDash, but there is no cost to Feed More, Bothe said.

“When not all of the shifts are filled, we’re able to supplement by booking DoorDashers to go and deliver those meals for us,” Bothe said in an interview Tuesday.

Feed More’s Meal on Wheels needs about 100 drivers a day to serve about 1,000 clients daily across 10 counties and four cities in central Virginia. The program helps keep homebound seniors and residents with disabilities independent and in their homes for as long as possible by providing fresh, diet-specific, made-from-scratch meals in its Community Kitchen.

When the pandemic hit, Feed More scaled back to weekly deliveries of frozen food to minimize person-to-person contact to ensure the safety of clients and volunteers, an approach that lasted for two years.

When daily deliveries resumed earlier this year, the number of volunteers was about 25% short of what is needed. The numbers have been gradually improving, but one area that has not returned to pre-pandemic levels is volunteering from corporations and other groups. Before the pandemic, Meals on Wheels relied on local companies and other organizations to provide a regular percentage of volunteers, but “They have not really returned in full force,” Bothe said.

Feed More offers about 200 volunteer shifts a day — half of them delivery drivers — but there also are needs in the community kitchen and warehouse, though less so in the warehouse at the moment, as food donations also have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Fewer canned food drives by corporations and schools is one obvious cause, Bothe said.

On the bright side, financial contributions “have still been outstanding,” Bothe said.

“We have been able to offset that decline of donated products with increases in financial donations,” he said.

Canned goods are among the items put together in non-perishable “care” packages for the elderly and other homebound individuals as well as new mothers, Bothe said.

“We’re still feeling the impact of the pandemic,” he said. “We saw a substantial increase in food insecurity when people lost their jobs and had to rely on food banks and food pantries and Meals on Wheels for their nutritional needs.”

Volunteer drivers are particularly in need in Richmond, South Richmond, Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities area. Feed More would like volunteers who can commit to at least two shifts per month. All volunteer opportunities are Monday-Friday, during daytime hours. For more information, visit feedmore.org/volunteer.