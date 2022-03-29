Mechanicsville house fire under investigation

A house fire in Mechanicsville is under investigation.
Crews responded to the two-story home in the 9100 block of Polo Pony Court on Tuesday morning.
Residential Structure Fire (Mechanicsville, VA)— Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) March 29, 2022
Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 9100 block of Polo Pony Ct. in Mechanicsville, Virginia for a reported residential structure fire.
For additional information and photos:https://t.co/k50GetWCom pic.twitter.com/RVEPVtTXtt
Photos posted on the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department Facebook page show flames coming from the roof of the house.
The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Crews rescued a cat that was inside, the department said.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.