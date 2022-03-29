Mechanicsville house fire under investigation

A house fire in Mechanicsville is under investigation.

Crews responded to the two-story home in the 9100 block of Polo Pony Court on Tuesday morning.

Photos posted on the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department Facebook page show flames coming from the roof of the house.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Crews rescued a cat that was inside, the department said.