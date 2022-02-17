Mechanicsville man fatally injured in motorcycle crash in Hanover

A Mechanicsville man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV Wednesday in Hanover County.

At about 6 p.m., authorities arrived at the intersection of Lee Davis Road and Laurel Meadows Drive near the Laurel Meadows neighborhood.

Their investigation indicates that a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle traveling north on Lee Davis Road collided with a 2017 Acura SUV that was making a left turn from Laurel Meadows Drive onto Lee Davis Road.

The motorcycle's driver, Noah D. Smith, 21, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries. He did not have a passenger on the motorcycle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Acura was not injured.

Officials said investigators are still collecting information about the crash.