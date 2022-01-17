Mechanicsville's Grace Christian School breaks ground on $6 million expansion

Heaven knows the space is needed.
Grace Christian School, at 8067 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville, broke ground Saturday on a $6 million expansion that’ll provide an additional 18,000 square feet of much-needed administration, classroom, cafeteria and extra-curricular space that’ll position the small, non-denominational Christian private school for expected future growth.
The brainchild of a small group of Hanover County parents looking for private middle and high school options for their children, Grace Christian opened in the fall of 2013 inside Grace Christian Church – formerly Mechanicsville Church of Christ.
(The church just changed its name earlier this month as a show of unity with the school.)
The school opened with 34 students in grades 6 through 10, though today it serves 222 students in grades 6 through 12. Annual tuition is $7,100 for middle school, $8,100 for high school. School enrollment is primarily Hanover students and those from the metro Richmond area, but have some from King William, Caroline and Charles City counties.
The school is a religious nonprofit and leases the space from the church. Over the last few years, however, as enrollment has grown, the school has taken over just about every inch within the church’s 6,000 square feet, from its educational wing and gym, to its church offices, vestibule – even the sanctuary.
On a recent weekday , the sanctuary buzzed with students eating lunch. Several rows of pews have been removed to make way for tables that students use during the week for classes and lunchtime. The tables are removed each week before Sunday and replaced with chairs for the congregation to use during church services.
There’s no cafeteria, so students bring their lunches three days a week, and the other two days, meals are delivered to the school, everything from pizza to Chick-Fil-A.
The weekly shuffling of furniture, the crowded hallways and classrooms, no dedicated cafeteria space – administrators sharing offices – it’s been a way of life, said Head of School Kathryn Bremner. While that’s a blessing, because it means the school is growing, she said, they’re well beyond growing pains.
“They have given us space, after space, after space,” Bremner said about the church.
The main part of the expansion includes a two-story building that’ll connect to the church’s current educational wing and will extend into the parking lot on that side of the building. It’ll feature nine new classrooms, an art studio, media center, dedicated STEM labs, a cafeteria, administration offices and conference spaces. Additionally, a weight room and additional locker rooms are being built on either side of the existing gym, and will serve the school's 18 athletic teams.
The expansion should be fully complete in fall of 2023, and allow for upwards of 400 students. Class sizes are capped at 21 students. Open enrollment is happening now for current students, and opens Feb. 1 for the general community.
The school is a separate entity from the church and while it’s taking on the expansion loan by itself, Bremner said the school relied on the church’s equity to shore up those finances.
When asked why the school didn’t simply look for a large space or build on its own, “we’re so new,” Bremner said, and “we could never afford a $6 million project outside of here.”
Aside from the loan, there’s a capital campaign happening now to raise $600,000 to outfit the new classrooms with state-of-the-art technology. Bremner said they’re raised about 20% thus far.
She said the church community embraced the school from the beginning.
“Their church mission - number one, to love God, number two, to love people [and] number three, to impact the world,” Bremner said. “They really saw that what we were doing with our school and what our mission was aligned beautifully with” their mission.
The church's senior minister, Will Pannell, has been with the church for roughly five years and stepped into the senior ministry role in 2020. He's seen the school's growth, and said while the two entities are separate, he and the church community view the school as an extension of its ministry.
"I really love that the building and the space is used here more than just one day a week, more than church and church things on Sundays," he said.
"We have a great relationship," Pannell said, and at no time throughout the expansion project talks were there any doubts that the school "couldn't take care of it or we couldn't do it together."
He added: "Our leadership was 100% on board."
(804) 649-6945