Mechanicsville's Grace Christian School breaks ground on $6 million expansion

The expansion should be fully complete in fall of 2023, and allow for upwards of 400 students. Class sizes are capped at 21 students. Open enrollment is happening now for current students, and opens Feb. 1 for the general community.

The school is a separate entity from the church and while it’s taking on the expansion loan by itself, Bremner said the school relied on the church’s equity to shore up those finances.

When asked why the school didn’t simply look for a large space or build on its own, “we’re so new,” Bremner said, and “we could never afford a $6 million project outside of here.”

Aside from the loan, there’s a capital campaign happening now to raise $600,000 to outfit the new classrooms with state-of-the-art technology. Bremner said they’re raised about 20% thus far.

She said the church community embraced the school from the beginning.

“Their church mission - number one, to love God, number two, to love people [and] number three, to impact the world,” Bremner said. “They really saw that what we were doing with our school and what our mission was aligned beautifully with” their mission.