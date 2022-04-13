Media outlets sue Youngkin for refusing to turn over documents

A group of media organizations has sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his refusal to hand over records related to a tip line he created for residents to report "divisive concepts" being taught in schools, according to reports.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Virginian-Pilot, asks a judge to force the administration to turn over the records.

Youngkin, who campaigned in large part on expanding parents' rights in public schools, set up the email tip line shortly after taking office.

"We have set up a particular email address called helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected and where their inherent divisive practices in their schools and we're asking for input right from parents so we can go right to the source," Youngkin told a conservative radio host in Richmond in January.

His administration has argued the records - requested by media outlets under the state's Freedom of Information Act - are protected as working papers, an exemption in the law that allows withholding "records prepared by or for a public official... for his personal or deliberative use."