Medical interpreters are in phase one of vaccinations, yet for some, getting a dose took months. Others are still waiting

Henriquez, who is white, said she is one of the few people in her Facebook support groups of at least 5,000 medical interpreters who have received a first dose. Most are Black and Hispanic, she said.

She was offered the vaccine in mid-January through a children's facility she works with, but while the state health department has advised interpreters to work with employers to obtain a vaccine, Henriquez said her colleagues have had better luck crossing state lines for a shot.

And the hospitals and facilities Garcia jumps between daily, who she said can't be named without violating her contract, told her they couldn't vaccinate someone who was not an employee. Garcia said that complicates efforts for on-site medical interpreters already struggling to obtain one of Virginia's 2.5 million doses. Most are hired through out-of-state agencies or on a freelance basis.

With no public data on how many medical interpreters have been vaccinated, it's impossible to gauge how many are still waiting their turn.

***