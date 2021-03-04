Medical interpreters are in phase one of vaccinations, yet for some, getting a dose took months. Others are still waiting

Abril Garcia has spent the pandemic cycling in and out of hospitals, sitting in waiting rooms a few feet from people being tested for coronavirus. Garcia, a 28-year-old medical interpreter, never finds out if a result came back positive.
She only knows that not taking the chances of getting sick means Spanish-speaking patients coming in for an ultrasound or mammogram run the risk of misunderstanding their doctor's words.
With restrictive visitor policies, Garcia became one of their only advocates in a state where 464,606 Virginians are not English proficient. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than half are Hispanic, a population facing rampant misinformation and double the case rate of white residents.
Yet Garcia’s occupation that should have placed her among those first in line for a life-saving vaccine is not listed in the state's prioritization guidelines.
The American Translators Association wrote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 17 and Jan. 22 asking for the federal agency to explicitly include on-site medical interpreters to prevent this from happening. They still aren't.
“This whole issue really stems from people not really caring about language access or even understanding the importance of it,” said Garcia, a Henrico County resident. “So many doctors and medical providers, they think that it’s OK if they just speak a few phrases in Spanish and that that’s enough. … that it’s OK if they just have a voice translator on their phone.”
Having an interpreter is required by law, but that doesn't always happen, Garcia said. Some patients fear needing to call their children for help, which is prohibited by the Department of Health and Human Services for hospitals to allow unless in an emergency.
Under Virginia Department of Health's definition of contracted personnel in clinical settings — "critical to the ongoing operations of health system facilities" — medical interpreters such as Garcia are deemed health care workers in phase one of vaccinations, said agency spokeswoman Logan Anderson. Only those who work remotely are not.
Though some hospitals have already vaccinated stay-at-home workers and hospital executives before "predominantly Black and brown medical interpreters who are actually in the field," said Kelly Henriquez, a 31-year-old Spanish medical interpreter in Richmond.
Henriquez, who is white, said she is one of the few people in her Facebook support groups of at least 5,000 medical interpreters who have received a first dose. Most are Black and Hispanic, she said.
She was offered the vaccine in mid-January through a children's facility she works with, but while the state health department has advised interpreters to work with employers to obtain a vaccine, Henriquez said her colleagues have had better luck crossing state lines for a shot.
And the hospitals and facilities Garcia jumps between daily, who she said can't be named without violating her contract, told her they couldn't vaccinate someone who was not an employee. Garcia said that complicates efforts for on-site medical interpreters already struggling to obtain one of Virginia's 2.5 million doses. Most are hired through out-of-state agencies or on a freelance basis.
With no public data on how many medical interpreters have been vaccinated, it's impossible to gauge how many are still waiting their turn.
The monthslong vaccine hunt began in the days after Christmas, when Garcia settled into a routine of leaving messages on VDH's voicemail box and filling out local health district forms to emphasize her role as a public-facing health care worker.
Days after Virginia expanded eligibility to roughly 4.5 million people to accelerate distribution in January, she debated making the 143-mile drive to Winchester after hearing rumors they had leftover vaccines. She traveled to Fredericksburg instead because the city was a closer destination. That didn't work, either.
Garcia kept emailing local health districts, where she attached letters from her two agencies based out of California and Pennsylvania detailing the perilous conditions of her job.
"It's disheartening to do the job that I do and not be taken seriously by anyone," she wrote on Feb. 9, noting how most contract medical interpreters do not have paid sick leave or health insurance.
Richmond and Henrico’s vaccination team responded assuring Garcia that if she filled out the interest form, they have her information and “are considering your situation.”
“You are a priority and we are working through things as quickly as possible,” they wrote.
Cat Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said the lengthy wait frustrating interpreters is mainly due to the verification process. Verifying the eligibility of freelance workers "is a bit more complicated and can take more time" whereas health care workers employed by a medical institution requires fewer steps.
Long added that "if any public facing medical interpreters who work or live in Richmond or Henrico were erroneously denied Phase 1a status, we apologize" and urged interpreters to reach out at RHHDvax@vdh.virginia.gov.
Major hospital systems in the Richmond regions such as Bon Secours and VCU Health included high-risk contracted employees and medical interpreters in phase one vaccinations. Though for VCU Health, which primarily relies on its 20 in-house medical interpreters for language services to minimize potential spread, not all contract interpreters are listed in the system.
“Given supply availability, vaccine appointments were only made available to contractors in VCU Health's HR database,” Nowak said, adding that when additional support is needed, the Richmond hospital contacts an agency for available interpreters.
They are not assigned to COVID patients, but Nowak added that the state health department "has not yet offered specific guidance regarding vaccination of medical interpreters.”
Adding to the confusion was VDH's response to Garcia asking the health agency to "not sweep them under the rug as if they were not at-risk healthcare personnel" in its Facebook page comment section on Feb. 10.
"We are working to vaccinate as many Virginians as possible. We started with 1a and 1b is about 50% of all Virginians," wrote VDH. "We will get to interpreters as soon as we can."
State officials have said the vaccine uptake is highest among physicians, a predominantly white field that averages a yearly income of more than $200,000 in Virginia, or triple that of interpreters. Incomplete VDH figures indicate 71% of people vaccinated have been white, a percentage that hasn’t changed since inoculations began.
Anika Hines, a health equity researcher at VCU School of Medicine, said the vaccination hierarchy in place that benefits physicians but shuts out medical interpreters — even if unintentional — reflects the country’s neglect to address how ingrained structural racism and classism are institutions like the healthcare system.
Hines noted that the pandemic forcing a long-awaited acknowledgment of racial and ethnic disparities is “a step in the right direction. But again, we can do more. We can do better.”
“It’s difficult for a country who values this idea that every man is able to pull himself up by his bootstraps,” Hines said. “When in fact, we put systems that basically prohibit certain groups and populations from accessing that type of opportunity.”
For medical interpreters navigating a tricky rollout, another hurdle is the race against time and circulating variants.
The virus-related death in mid-January of Patty Sakal, an American Sign Language interpreter who gave COVID-19 updates in Hawaii, was yet another grim reminder.
She was 62.
“I’m terrified that my colleagues will be next,” said Henriquez, who even with a vaccine, worries about carrying the virus home to her husband and 10-year-old son.
But this week, one contract medical interpreter Henriquez has looked out for was dealt a win in a mostly losing battle. After nearly a year of stressing every interaction in hospital waiting rooms — every mask not worn near her — Garcia received her first shot against the virus on Tuesday morning. Now she waits alongside Henriquez, arm slightly sore, hoping others like them soon get a chance to do the same.
