Medical Reserve Corps volunteers - now more than 35,000 in Va. - make big COVID-19 vaccine events possible

Last spring, they made donations to help buy pizzas for emergency workers, but Emiliano and Elisa Lopez wanted to do more than stand on the sidelines and watch while others did battle on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“We needed to get out and put some manpower in as well,” said Elisa Lopez, a retired Henrico elementary school teacher.
Emiliano, who retired as chief of motor fuel and finance with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration Office of Policy Information, felt the same way.
“Elisa's dad was a postal worker, my dad was in the U.S. Navy, we'd both attended public schools and state universities, and we both worked in government,” he said. “We felt we needed to do more.”
So, they signed up Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps, a statewide collection of community volunteers that has become a crucial element in the public health fight against COVID-19.
Neither Lopez has a medical background, but they have jumped right in over the past year: putting together kits with hand-sanitizer, masks and information for COVID-testing events and greeting patients at vaccine events, among other tasks. Although they considered the potential danger of exposing themselves to the virus by volunteering before a vaccine was available –- they are both fully vaccinated now – they decided volunteering for MRC was for the greater good.
“There’s risk in everything in life,” Emiliano said. “When there’s risk and you’re doing it for a good cause, you shouldn’t hesitate.”
The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers, established in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to respond to health emergencies. There are 22 MRC units across Virginia, comprised of medical and public health professionals, as well as non-medical community members.
As Virginia races to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of citizens, the importance of the MRC has been on full display.
“We’re the framework that organizes things,” said Dr. Stephen R. Richard, medical director of the Henrico and Richmond Districts of the Virginia Department of Health, “but the manpower is coming from our MRC. We’re all working hard towards these efforts, but we wouldn’t have the manpower that we need without the MRC component.”
I was talking to Richard a few weeks ago. Kate Bausman, the MRC coordinator for the Richmond City Health District, was also on the line, but she was at the Arthur Ashe Center, where she was getting ready for one of the many vaccine events being held there. She said before events start she typically gathers everyone who’s working the event together and asks the MRC volunteers to raise their hands.
“It’s easily three-quarters of the people in the room,” said Bausman, the rest being health district staff members. “About half of the vaccinators are MRC, and all of the support people – everybody who’s checking people in, everybody that’s doing the second-dose appointments, everybody doing interior traffic control -- that’s all Medical Reserve Corps.”
Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said MRC support “has been the primary reason we've been able to hold as many vaccination events as we have. Volunteers are stepping up providing most of our event staffing, allowing public health staff to focus on other aspects of COVID response or their regular duties.”
At the outset of the pandemic last March, Gov. Ralph Northam plugged the corps as a “force of dedicated volunteers who stand ready to support the community in the event of a public health emergency such as this.” Since then, the MRC has seen a significant uptick in volunteers.
There are more than 35,000 MRC volunteers statewide, 85 percent of whom have joined since the end of February 2020, according to a Department of Health spokeswoman. Volunteers go through an orientation and background check; training is required for some tasks.
More volunteers are needed for the ongoing vaccine push. To apply, contact your local health district’s MRC unit. (www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/apply-to-volunteer)
Among the MRC volunteers who has come onboard since the pandemic started is Marc Kealhofer, a dual-degree graduate student Virginia Commonwealth University’s MD-PhD program with a background in epidemiology (though psychiatric, not infectious disease). His school schedule made it difficult to devote himself full-time to a pandemic-related role, but he “still really wanted to do something,” he said.
“I felt bad about not using my skills to help people, so I joined MRC,” he said.
He began volunteering at COVID-testing events in August and has continued with the vaccine rollout. He’s balancing not only his academic workload but a number of chronic health conditions that leave him vulnerable to the virus.
“But given the extraordinary circumstances of the year, I wouldn’t be true to myself .. to not to do something,” he said.
At vaccine events, he generally has been working in registration.
“It’s exciting that we are at this stage where we’re vaccinating people, and it’s exciting to be a part of that,” he said. “Often the most fulfilling part are the people who are really nervous to be getting vaccinated and helping them … feel comfortable with what’s going on.”
Liz Manning is a registered nurse working full-time – 12 ½-hour shifts – in labor and delivery at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.
“I love my job,” said Manning, who’s done this sort of work for 27 years. “I love working with moms and their babies.”
Working in a hospital during the age of COVID-19 has been a stressful experience, and, frankly, she could use some time off, but Manning still makes time to volunteer with MCR at vaccine events.
“I just good to have something I could do,” she said. “It’s been a pretty helpless feeling … the whole year has just been pretty awful, watching this play out and not feeling I have any power over it. So, it’s been nice at least feel there’s something I can do.”
As a nurse, she’s capable of filling several roles at vaccine events, where she’s done post-vaccine monitoring – making sure everyone is OK after they get the shot – and also served as a vaccinator, actually delivering the jabs.
Has the experience been fulfilling? Exhilarating?
“All of the above,” she said. “I love seeing people coming in in groups, friends and family together, to get their shots. Everyone’s a little nervous, but everyone’s excited to be there.”
One of the aspects of volunteering that Emiliano and Elisa have come to appreciate is the camaraderie and appreciation that permeates the experience.
“Before every event, they do a little meeting, and everybody gathers around,” Elisa said. “They’re constantly thanking us. It’s really nice.”
Added Emiliano, “There’s such extreme respect among the volunteers and staff. Whether you’re assigned to wiping down chairs or you’re the doctor in charge. Everyone really treats you as their equal.”
In their roles, the Lopezes aim to put everyone at ease by keeping them informed – “between here and getting a shot in your arm, you’re six minutes away,” they will tell people in line – keeping the banter light. Emiliano sometimes asks if they’re ready for “the magical mystery tour.”
“They’re walking into the unknown,” he said. “They want to know what’s going on.”
Days can be long and hectic.
“It’s a non-stop rush,” Emiliano said. “People are just coming in, you’re doing your little spiel, everyone is feeling OK, and then after the last group, it just ends. It’s just over, and you start packing up. It’s like the lights went out on the circus, and you’re packing up the tent. When everything winds down, you just take a deep breath. Then you come back next week, and start all over again. You get that high energy when you open the doors.”
