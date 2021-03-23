Medical Reserve Corps volunteers - now more than 35,000 in Va. - make big COVID-19 vaccine events possible

“There’s risk in everything in life,” Emiliano said. “When there’s risk and you’re doing it for a good cause, you shouldn’t hesitate.”

The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers, established in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to respond to health emergencies. There are 22 MRC units across Virginia, comprised of medical and public health professionals, as well as non-medical community members.

As Virginia races to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of citizens, the importance of the MRC has been on full display.

“We’re the framework that organizes things,” said Dr. Stephen R. Richard, medical director of the Henrico and Richmond Districts of the Virginia Department of Health, “but the manpower is coming from our MRC. We’re all working hard towards these efforts, but we wouldn’t have the manpower that we need without the MRC component.”

I was talking to Richard a few weeks ago. Kate Bausman, the MRC coordinator for the Richmond City Health District, was also on the line, but she was at the Arthur Ashe Center, where she was getting ready for one of the many vaccine events being held there. She said before events start she typically gathers everyone who’s working the event together and asks the MRC volunteers to raise their hands.