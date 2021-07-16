Meet the 2021 Richmond Times-Dispatch summer interns

Career aspiration: I would love to continue on the copy editing path. And this internship has taught me that print editing is a fun and challenging adventure that I'd love to keep pursuing.

Mary Alice Russell, Business Intern

Hometown: Virginia Beach

School, academic status: Washington and Lee, rising senior, majoring in journalism and art history.

Interesting fact about yourself: When I was 17, I played Glinda the Good Witch in my school’s production of the "Wizard of Oz." In the show, I was raised 15 feet up into the air in a large metal circle that looked like a bubble. It was exhilarating and terrifying at the same time.

Most surprising aspects of your work at the RTD so far: I would say the most surprising aspect of working at RTD is simply working in the office! Originally, I thought that this internship was going to be virtual, but I have been able to come into the office every day, which is incredible. I have been writing stories in my bedroom for over a year, so it is nice to actually work downtown and collaborate with other journalists.