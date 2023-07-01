The Richmond Times-Dispatch is welcoming its 2023 summer interns in the metro news, sports, photography and advertising departments.

Let's meet them.

Katie Castellani - Metro

Katie is a May graduate of the University of Richmond, receiving her bachelor's in journalism. She is a native of greater Boston.

Katie wrote for the University of Richmond's student newspaper, The Collegian, and served as City & State Section Editor and copy editor. She freelanced for the Chesterfield Observer, interned at the Henrico Citizen and was a team leader for University of Richmond’s Capital News Service.

Internship goals: "I want to get experience covering a lot of different beats, connecting more with the community and then diving into some bigger issues. Just pursue big stories, keep practicing journalism and get better at it."

Why journalism?: "I took this class freshman year called News Media in Society, and we watched 'Spotlight,' which is about the Boston Globe's coverage of the Catholic Church abuse scandal. I have a personal connection with it because I'm from Boston, and it kind of struck a chord. I also just like watching the process of the investigative reporters."

"I want to do something that kind of helps people, but also tell this part of storytelling. So I feel like journalism is a good way of connecting those."

Favorite story at the RTD thus far: "The bee one (about swarms of bees popping up this year) was cool; that was fun to just play with words about bees. The Memorial Day one was was cool too; I like to talk to all kinds of different people, and it was cool to talk to the veterans."

Show you’re currently watching: "Junior Bake Off"

Last concert you attended: Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini

Career goals: "I just want to keep reporting, dive into deeper issues. I want to step more into the hard news side of things like courts. I think it'd be cool to do some investigative reporting as well."

Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves - Metro

Gabi grew up in Sao Paulo, Brazil, moving to Columbus, Ohio, in 2016. She is a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, majoring in digital journalism.

Gabi held the roles of editor in chief, managing editor, arts and culture editor and news writer for VCU's student newspaper, The Commonwealth Times. Gabi has written for Capital News Service and freelanced for outlets such as Business Insider.

Internship goals: "I want to tell stories. I want to figure out exactly what field I want to go into. I want to explore all different facets of journalism, and see what The Times-Dispatch is all about."

Why journalism?: "I've always wanted to be a writer; the written word in journalism always seemed really dynamic and important to me."

"When the pandemic happened, and the protests happened, I saw how important it was to give voice to the voiceless, make an impact and actually tell the truth and represent communities. I realized that I really love talking to people and seeing what makes them move, live and make an impact."

Favorite story at the RTD thus far: "It's really hard to choose because they're all so different; it's like choosing your favorite child."

"My first day here, I was asked to write a story about how to stay safe during the summer, and because that was my first one, I was just so excited. I got to talk to lifeguards, and I got to go to a fire station where I even got to climb into a fire truck. So that was really cool, and although it was a simple premise, it was really fun writing it."

Show you’re currently watching: "The Other Two"

Last concert you attended: Taylor Swift

Career goals: "I strayed away from reporting for a little bit. Now that I'm back into it, I just remember how much I love it. I definitely want to keep reporting, because I could just do this forever."

Kenaiya Fountain - Advertising

Naiya is a native Richmonder and a senior at North Carolina A&T University. She is double majoring in psychology and journalism and mass communications.

Internship goals: "I am so excited to be interning with the Richmond Times-Dispatch to meet new people and connections, gain experience in my field and collaborate with fellow coworkers and community partners."

Why advertising?: "I have a passion for creating content and marketing; I like seeing insights and impressions, and how the influence of a post can impact a business or company."

Favorite part of the RTD thus far: "I like the openness of the environment and how I'm able to express and strategize my ideas."

Show you're currently watching: "All American"

Last concert you attended: New Edition

Career goals: "My career goals include bridging psychology and public relations together by creating a platform to help people."

Nicolas Galindo - Metro and Photo

Nick served in the Marine Corps for six years, including a deployment to Iraq in 2009. He is a graduate student at Southern Illinois University, and is set to receive his master's in multimedia journalism in December.

Nick, of Villa Park, Illinois, previously worked at The Columbus Dispatch in Columbus, Ohio, and was the chief photographer at The News-Star in Monroe, Louisiana. He has been featured in the 2019 USA Today photo calendar and in The Washington Post, Reuters and the Associated Press.

Internship goals: "Do great work and get to learn more about Richmond. Develop some skill sets that I don't really utilize. I don't write very often, so that'd be a nice skill set to start growing and developing as well to be able to do more than just the visual aspect. And just getting to know everyone here in the office and networking."

Why photography?: "My father came across an old Pentax camera and he said, 'Here, figure it out.' I took a film class in high school and developed my skills from there. Then, I was in the military for six years and got the opportunity to go to college because of that."

"I was good at writing papers and reading books, so I went for an English degree, and then remembered that I wanted to do something with photography. I took a class for beginning photojournalism and they said, 'Here's a camera, go figure it out, have fun.' And I just kind of fell in love with it."

Favorite story at the RTD thus far: "The (Beulah) Rec Center, that was a fun one. It was an old school that was built in the 1930s, and then it fell in disarray. Then the community of Chesterfield remodeled it, and now it's a community rec center, which is actually pretty cool."

"I (photographed state Sen.) Lashrecse Aird's win; that was actually really fun. It was my first time getting back into the swing of journalism again, and you're sitting there like 'should I edit now, or should I give it another five minutes because something else might happen?'"

Show you’re currently watching: "Black Mirror"

Last concert you attended: Megadeth

Career goals: "I want to finish my master's degree and then go wherever I can. Career-wise, it's all up in the air right now."

Je'Nae Hill - Advertising

Je'Nae is a junior at Old Dominion University, majoring in graphic design. She is back in her hometown of Richmond to intern at The Times-Dispatch.

Internship goals: "I look forward to using this internship as a space to begin practicing my skills while also networking with like-minded individuals."

Why advertising?: "I plan to use my education as not only a source of generational wealth but also as room to express my passion for art and advocacy in an impactful way."

Favorite part of the RTD thus far: "The opportunity aspect of expressing my creativity in an impactful way."

Show you're currently watching: "The Night Agent"

Last concert you attended: Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Career goals: "I plan to become a Brand Strategist which will enable me to lead creativity for multi-million-dollar companies and supporting organizations."

Savannah Reger - Sports

Savannah, of Leesburg, graduated from James Madison University in May with her media arts and design bachelor's. She worked for JMU's student newspaper, The Breeze, as managing editor, sports editor, staff writer and staff photographer.

Savannah has also written for the Daily News-Record, Softball America, the Harrisonburg Citizen and LoCo Sports.

Internship goals: "I really want to work on some more long-form reporting. I really want to be able to expand my writing to a bunch of different areas like data journalism and visual journalism along with print work. And just wanting to see what it's like to actually be in the newsroom versus just my college paper."

Why sports journalism?: "When I was growing up, my parents were big into hockey. So I remember watching it and being like, 'Oh my gosh, it'd be so fun to work in sports.' I didn't really want to be a marketer, I didn't really want to work at the business side, but I've always loved writing, so I was like 'OK, let's try writing.'"

"I just really liked it because I like to think of it as stories about athletes versus just game stories. Because not only are you talking about sports, which is great, but at the same time you're talking about people."

Favorite story at the RTD thus far: "The other week, I collaborated with another writer on the story about the Virginia High School League's ruling (on lacrosse teams being forced to play on short rest). And I thought that was a really fun story to work on because we're looking at something that impacted a lot of people: impacted travel plans, parents, athletes themselves. So we were able to put together a really complete story."

Show you’re currently watching: "Modern Family"

Last concert you attended: Taylor Swift

Career goals: "I'm looking at a bunch of different options. I definitely love writing and definitely want to stay in writing. And I definitely would love to work in sports journalism if possible, but sometimes things happen."

Saige-Lynn Stewart - Advertising

Saige-Lynn graduated as Varina High School's Class of 2023 Valedictorian. She will attend Virginia Commonwealth University, majoring in cinema at the School of the Arts.

Internship goals: "What I would like to get from this internship is hands on experience."

Why advertising?: "It's the closest to my major, so I'm getting more experience in cinema through multimedia work here."

Favorite part of the RTD thus far: "Learning from Kelli Lemon, Matt (Pochily), Mike (Szvetitz) and Bill (Barksdale). They're really interesting people, and it's really cool to see what they do and execute really well."

Show you're currently watching: "Criminal Minds"

Last concert you attended: "I've never been to a concert in my life, but I want to go to a SZA concert."

Career goals: "My favorite genres are crime and mystery, so I would love to produce and direct those films."

Margo Wagner - Photo

Margo is a journalism graduate student at the University of Missouri and is scheduled to graduate in December. She is making her return to the Commonwealth this summer, originally hailing from Alexandria.

Margo has been a staff photographer, photo editor and assistant director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian in Columbia, Missouri. She also served as reporter and photographer for Monteverde News in Costa Rica, multimedia editor at Vox Magazine, reporting intern at the Alexandria Times and student coordinator for the Missouri Photo Workshop.

Internship goals: "I want to become a better photographer and get used to the daily grind of being a staff photographer. I'm also hoping to complete at least one project and stick with someone long-term."

Why photography?: "When I started taking photos, I realized that I could get a lot more access, and I could get myself into situations in a more deeper and and more intimate way that I felt I could as a words reporter. I also am a very visual person; how things look has always mattered to a lot to me, and being able to organize things visually."

Favorite story at the RTD thus far: "Probably the elementary school Aladdin performance. That was a lot of fun; I got to go behind the scenes and be with the kids when they were getting their makeup done and they were doing their pre-show warmups."

"There's also a photo I like from the Memorial Day celebration of a young boy reaching over in the Virginia War Memorial to place a flower."

Show you’re currently watching: "Taskmaster" and "Ted Lasso"

Last concert you attended: Post Sex Nachos

Career goals: "I would like a job as a staff photographer."

Photos of the Downtown Expressway construction in the early to mid-1970s