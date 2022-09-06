Meet Tubby, Duke’s Mayo’s first mascot in 105-year history

Meet Tubby, a giant tub of Duke’s Mayo with googly eyes and shaggy eyebrows.

He’s the size of 61 Duke’s Mayo jars and definitely doesn’t weight 30 fluid ounces. He loves Duke’s Mayo and to yo-yo.

He’s the first mascot in Duke’s Mayo’s 105-year history, and he sent social media atwitter when he announced himself to the world by “hacking” Duke’s social media feeds in late August beginning with “HELLU WRLD.”

He tweeted to several celebrities and brands, like Dolly Parton and Taco Bell. He even tweeted to Wendy’s, “HEYYYY WENDY. U FREE FRYDAY?” and “TELL WENDY 2 CALL. THIS JAR SINGLE.”

“Tubby, the mascot, is one more way Duke’s continues to shake up the condiment category and connect with its customers,” Rebecca Lupesco, a spokesperson for Duke’s Mayo, said in a statement. “We’re the rebels in an all too traditional category, and we’ve given ourselves permission to have some fun with this character who is passionate, curious, and a little unhinged.”

Fans responded in the thousands to Tubby’s early posts, with gushing comments like “never wanted to kiss a mascot before yet here we are” to the more critical such as “He looks like Eugene Levy.”

Fans even chose his name.

Three names were offered on a social media poll — including Spreadable Fred and Sammie — with fans ultimately voting for Tubby.

Duke’s Mayo has been remolding its marketing strategy with outside-the-box campaigns, such as offering free Duke’s Mayo tattoos at Richmond’s Yellow Bird Tattoo in May to celebrate Duke’s 100-plus anniversary. All 70 slots were reserved within an hour and a half of the announcement.

Tubby made his first in-person appearance Saturday at the Duke’s Mayo Classic college football game in Charlotte, N.C., where he ran a race with the other mascots. He also timed a tomato sandwich eating contest.

“Duke’s Mayo is about adding southern flavor to life and through experiences, not just products. Tubby is one of those experiences that we have to connect with our fans,” Lupesco said.

She said the response so far has “been wild. For the most part, people have embraced him. They want to know more about him.”

Although Tubby doesn’t have any immediate plans for Richmond appearances in person, Lupesco suggests Tubby fans should stay tuned to Duke’s Mayo social media to find out what he’s up to next.