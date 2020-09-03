Meeting of Richmond's Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety is available live for first time

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety held its third meeting Friday afternoon, but it was the first time the public was able to watch a livestream of the discussions that aim to reshape policing in the city.
Stoney announced the group’s formation July 10, with promises that its discussions and recommendations would be public. The mayor has given the nearly 40-member group until Sept. 21 to develop initial recommendations, with a final report due Nov. 5.
Progress has been slowed by technology issues, as well as turnover among the board — former National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson stepped down, citing scheduling conflicts, and another member, Alex Guzmán, announced his resignation in a highly critical letter. Guzmán was replaced with Cynthia Reyes to include more input from the Latino community.
“We were able to get some of that process stuff out of the way so that we could get into the work,” said Daryl Fraser, one of the task force’s co-chairs and a social worker and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, at the start of Friday’s meeting.
The group had met twice before Friday’s meeting, which was streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. The earlier meetings were recorded on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and posted on the city’s YouTube page the following Monday. Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan said it took time to process the two-hour videos and that no one was available to do it over the weekend.
Friday’s Facebook stream had already topped the view count of either of the previous recordings just 45 minutes after the meeting ended at 5 p.m., with 517 views. The recording of the Aug. 21 meeting, which was posted Aug. 24, had just 187 views, as of Friday; and the task force’s first meeting, which was held Aug. 7 and posted Aug. 10, was viewed 493 times.
The task force’s subgroup meetings, which are held weekly, are not public. But each of the larger, biweekly meetings include a report from each of the subgroups: use of force, community engagement and healing, and
The use-of-force subgroup said Friday that it had reviewed several videos of recent police interactions and that some of the footage showed actions by officers that were not in accordance with a use-of-force policy that RPD has praised.
One video they didn’t get to, because it occurred Tuesday evening after the subgroup had already met, was an incident outside the city jail in which an officer shoved a protester on a bicycle to the pavement. The 19-year-old Richmond man had been blocking a tow truck before he was arrested.
“We showed the videos because we are pissed at what was going on in the community as we sit on this task force,” said Sheba Williams. “The very thing that we are speaking of is happening and unfolding in front of our eyes day in and day out.”
One common theme from the discussions of all three subgroups is increasing community involvement.
“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” said Maggie Anderson, who serves as the mayor’s liaison and is guiding the task force’s discussions.
