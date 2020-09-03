Meeting of Richmond's Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety is available live for first time

Friday’s Facebook stream had already topped the view count of either of the previous recordings just 45 minutes after the meeting ended at 5 p.m., with 517 views. The recording of the Aug. 21 meeting, which was posted Aug. 24, had just 187 views, as of Friday; and the task force’s first meeting, which was held Aug. 7 and posted Aug. 10, was viewed 493 times.

The task force’s subgroup meetings, which are held weekly, are not public. But each of the larger, biweekly meetings include a report from each of the subgroups: use of force, community engagement and healing, and

The use-of-force subgroup said Friday that it had reviewed several videos of recent police interactions and that some of the footage showed actions by officers that were not in accordance with a use-of-force policy that RPD has praised.

One video they didn’t get to, because it occurred Tuesday evening after the subgroup had already met, was an incident outside the city jail in which an officer shoved a protester on a bicycle to the pavement. The 19-year-old Richmond man had been blocking a tow truck before he was arrested.