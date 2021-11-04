Meeting to discuss transgender issues at Hanover schools draws vocal supporters for both sides

In reality, Cox said, her daughter "was a threat to no one," and that "she was afraid for her safety in both the girls bathroom and the boys bathroom," ultimately using the nurse's bathroom in her school.

Transgender student Auden Thies said being transgender is difficult and that for many transgender students, schools "are an escape" because their personal choices aren't accepted in their own homes.

"I had to learn to grow a thick skin," Thies said, and to those who are opposed to such policies because their children would be scared to use bathrooms with transgender students, "it may seem scary [but] it can be scary for us, too."

Hunter Young, a father of two, said he and his wife took their two children out of Hanover schools earlier this year after learning that one of his daughter’s third-grade classmates was a boy who identified as a girl.

“She didn’t understand … why he wore dresses,” Young said, and “it was hard for her young mind to process.”

Young said “I have zero hatred in my heart for anybody,” and that he was told by the principal that there’s nothing that could be done. He said his daughter shouldn’t be forced to call a boy by a girl’s name – “I don’t believe that’s right.”