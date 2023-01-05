Mega Millions hopefuls look to score big as jackpot approaches $1 billion

With the Mega Millions jackpot standing at $940 million heading into Friday’s drawing, many people in the Richmond area are taking a shot at the grand prize that continues to inch toward $1 billion.

“It’s crazy how high they get,” said Damian Thomas, 45, of Chesterfield. “There’s definitely a buzz around town.”

The current prize is the sixth-largest jackpot ever in the U.S. The largest jackpot occurred Nov. 8, 2022, when someone in California won the $2.04 billion Powerball prize.

Thomas plays his own numbers, usually representing birthdays and other special occasions. He said he would invest in some vacation rental homes if he won the Mega Millions.

“All the coasts,” Thomas said. “I just want to be on the beach, just up and down the coasts.”

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was the 23rd in a row without anyone matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball.

Vinkal Talati, co-owner of the Quick N Easy convenience store on 4105 W. Broad St., estimates that his store sees a 30% increase in lottery sales when a jackpot approaches these rarely-seen highs.

“Most of our regular customers play Pick 3, Pick 4,” Talati said. “But if (the Mega Millions) is big, then they buy more of those.”

Talati said there is roughly an even split among customers who buy tickets at the counter versus buying them through the lottery kiosks inside the store. He said Quick N Easy once sold a $200,000 scratch-off winner, which also helped future sales.

“If somebody wins here, more people come into our store,” Talati said.

Lottery retailers like Quick N Easy will receive a $50,000 bonus if they sell a winning prize of $5 million or higher, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Customers in central Virginia have seen recent lottery luck, with two of the five winners of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle purchasing tickets in the area. A Wegmans in Midlothian and a CVS in Henrico each sold a $1 million winning ticket.

A single winner of Friday’s top prize can opt to get paid the $940 million in 30 installments over 29 years, or take a single cash payout, which would be an estimated $483.5 million.

Most winners go for the cash payout. L. Jackson, 70, of Richmond, said he would also choose that option if he won the Mega Millions.

“Just give me the lump sum,” said Jackson, who is a regular customer at Quick N Easy. “I’m too old to wait on the installments.”

Jackson prefers to go with the easy pick option for Mega Millions drawings instead of selecting his own numbers.

“Whatever the machine gives me, that’s what I go with,” Jackson said.

Wanda Lewis, of Richmond, typically only plays the Mega Millions when it gets very high. She said she plans to retire if she wins Friday’s jackpot.

“I’d take the money, build a house somewhere with not many people around and enjoy it,” Lewis said.

Stanley Jones, of Richmond, said he would help out the police, children with cancer, veterans and dogs with the prize money. He said he would be fine with just hitting five numbers, which would still net him $1 million.

“I’d be happy with five,” Jones said. “We all would, wouldn’t we?”

