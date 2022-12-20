 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story breaking

Mellon Foundation providing $16 million for Richmond history projects

  • 0

Democratic primary today; VCU research ranked; GRTC funds expansion test

A New York-based foundation announced Tuesday that more than $16 million will be provided to six Richmond organizations "examining, preserving and reimagining the city’s rich historical narratives."

The funding is from the Mellon Foundation.

A total of $11 million is for the city of Richmond for a Shockoe Heritage Campus Interpretive Center in Shockoe Bottom, which will "recognize and commemorate histories of the domestic slave trade, of freed people, Virginia’s indigenous groups, Jewish communities, and other immigrant populations," the foundation said in a statement. 

“Richmond has been the site of many stories that have shaped our understanding of who we are as Americans, but public commemoration in Richmond historically has been limited to only a few,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, in a statement. “Today, the people of this city are lifting up the collective memory of its historic Black communities, unflinchingly addressing the city’s past as the capital of the state with the most enslaved people prior to the Civil War, and participating in the reimagining of the city’s public spaces to better reflect the fullness of its history. We are proud to support the remarkable grantees across the city leading this work.” 

People are also reading…

The statement said the other Richmond grants are for: 

  • The City of Richmond ($11 million) to support the planning, development, and initial operations of a cultural space located at the historic Shockoe Bottom train shed that memorializes and commemorates the history of slavery in Richmond 
  • The JXN Project: The Skipwith-Roper Homecoming and JXN Haus ($1.5 million) to support research and programming for redemptive storytelling around the pivotal role of Richmond – particularly Jackson Ward, the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhood – in the evolution of the national Black American experience 
  • The Valentine Museum ($1.2 million) to reimagine the studio of Edward Valentine, sculptor of Lost Cause iconography; plan for reinterpretation of the Wickham House, a former site of enslavement; and provide deeper understanding of the Jim Crow era through powerful public experiences and expanded online resources. New research will encourage a broader and more honest interpretation of the history of both the Richmond region and the Valentine Museum. 
  • Cary Forward ($1 million, via fiscal sponsor Earshot Jazz Society of Seattle) to support a multidisciplinary arts space, interpretive center, artist/scholar residency, and archival library for Richmonders that combines imagination with knowledge about history, and aims to address false narratives and preserve and promote omitted history 
  • Untold RVA ($850K, via fiscal sponsor Non-Profit Connection) for supporting its organizational capacity to research the enslavement-era history of Richmond’s warriors for Black freedom and to develop walkable urban exploration routes with mobile phone-activated street art monuments that welcome visitors searching for their own family connections to the precolonial ancestor traditions of the African diaspora. 
  • Reclaiming the Monument ($670K via fiscal sponsor the Valentine Museum) to support its “Recontextualizing Richmond” public art project – a series of temporary light-based artworks addressing issues of historical, racial, and social justice in the city of Richmond, Virginia and the surrounding capital region 

The Mellon Foundation was founded in 1969 to continue the works of industrialist, statesman and philanthropist Andrew W. Mellon. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru political crisis as poor communities demand change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News