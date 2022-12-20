Mellon Foundation providing $16 million for Richmond history projects

A total of $11 million is for the city of Richmond for a Shockoe Heritage Campus Interpretive Center in Shockoe Bottom, which will "recognize and commemorate histories of the domestic slave trade, of freed people, Virginia’s indigenous groups, Jewish communities, and other immigrant populations," the foundation said in a statement.

“Richmond has been the site of many stories that have shaped our understanding of who we are as Americans, but public commemoration in Richmond historically has been limited to only a few,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, in a statement. “Today, the people of this city are lifting up the collective memory of its historic Black communities, unflinchingly addressing the city’s past as the capital of the state with the most enslaved people prior to the Civil War, and participating in the reimagining of the city’s public spaces to better reflect the fullness of its history. We are proud to support the remarkable grantees across the city leading this work.”