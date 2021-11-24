Members of Mattaponi, Pamunkey Indian tribes allege racism, sexism in tribal leadership

Much of the racial strife is attributed to the Racial Integrity Act, passed in 1924 by the General Assembly, which prohibited white Virginians from marrying Black or Native Americans. Both Black and Native American residents were classified as "colored." A 1930 law defined "Indianness" as having at least one quarter Indian blood and no "colored" blood.

Having a partially African American lineage can still bar members from tribal membership today, Anderson said.

Anderson has always known her ancestry is Pamunkey and Mattaponi, and her family didn't "come out of nowhere," she said. But each time she has applied for membership, she's given different hoops to jump through.

Her family has been excluded from the tribe since her ancestor, Jesse Dungey, a Virginia delegate, built a school and church for Black residents following the Civil War. Her aunt, her grandfather and her children have all been denied membership, she said. Free and fair elections would end discrimination in tribal enrollment, but the two tribes haven't allowed them, tribal members said Wednesday.