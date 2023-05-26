Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As Virginians mark Memorial Day, Richmond Fire Station 13 Capt. Brian Dalrymple urges caution around the James River -- saying the danger can be the river's tricky currents along with overconfidence.

With hundreds expected to flock to the James to cool off or to paddle, the biggest mistake that most people make is that they over estimate their swimming skills, he said.

Last year, 70 Virginians died by drowning, with 43% of the fatalities occurring between June and August, state data shows. In 2021, the deaths reached 99, with 42% in the summer months.

Earlier this month, a rafter died on the James after a storm left debris on the river. Dalrymple said the victim was an experienced rafter but died after she got trapped in the rapids, adding that he nearly lost members of his own water rescue as they tried to rescue her.

A year ago, two women, Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway, drowned at Bosher's Dam on the James.

Richmond is a recreational hub for water sports. The fire station receives responds to well over 100 water rescues per year, with a few dozen off of the James River.

Dalrymple said these numbers are uncommon nationally because few U.S. cities have a river with rapids running through the heart of its community.

“There are very few places that have whitewater class three, class five through downtown. That’s unheard of,” Dalrymple said. “You have rivers that are often distant that have that, but not downtown metro --- that’s what makes Richmond very unique.”

The rapids that run along the James are rated as low as class one, meaning it's the safest, and go as high class five, which are considered difficult rapids to navigate.

Other mistakes that people also make is not being familiar with the river's geography, including the rapids or dams, or using poor equipment, Dalrymple said.

The most problematics spots on the river are the Hollywood Rapids, Pipeline Rapids and Pony Pasture Rapids, he said, adding that at one part when the James comes into Richmond there is a 105-foot elevation drop.

“You need to have a healthy respect for the risks that are associated with where you are,” Dalrymple said. “But we don’t want people to be discouraged to enjoy the river.”

Even though summer is not under full swing yet, there already was a close call in the state. On May 14, in Virginia Beach, a family wound up in the surf and had to be rescued even though red caution flags were flying and the water was obviously rough.

The multi-person rescue took 15 to 20 minutes after two adults and a child were caught waist deep near rock jetties far away from lifeguard stands, said Tom Gill, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service chief and vice president of the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

The Virginia Beach lifeguards average 400 to 600 rescues per summer depending on the weather conditions.

This year already started with “a couple of exciting rescues” during the first weekend back that guards watched the beach, according to Gill.

“This summer is looking like it might be a little bit more active,” Gill said. “We just need the weather to cooperate a little bit more for us.”

The ocean is “dynamic and dangerous,” so the number one advice is swimming near a lifeguard and staying visible to them, Gill said. When lifeguards are off-duty, he advised, stay out of the water.

Rip currents are the greatest safety risk at the beach, according to Virginia Beach’s ocean safety and beach rules. The city instructs visitors to never swim alone, under the influence, or beyond 50 yards from shore.

Water can be deceptive. Even when a river current runs at 2 mph, it is still faster than most people can swim, according to Mike Clark, the director of member training at Freedom Boat Club located on the Potomac River.

Clark, who trains people on water and boat safety, explains that there are many ways to stay safe, including proper instruction, using lifejackets, understanding water conditions and weather, and not diving into murky waters without a visible bottom.

“Most of it is about making good decisions on the water,” Clark said.

