Leigh Sewell, president of Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County and Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, has left Bon Secours. Her last day was May 12.

Sewell chose to leave Bon Secours to pursue opportunities outside the health system, a spokesperson for Bon Secours said. It isn’t clear if Sewell has accepted a new job.

Eric Young, Memorial Regional’s chief operating officer, is serving as interim president of both hospitals until a permanent president is named.

Sewell became president of Memorial Regional in 2018 and worked for the health system for roughly 17 years. She previously was an accounting manager at Circuit City.

Bon Secours is finishing a $50 million expansion of Memorial Regional, adding 11 intensive care unit beds, 33 general inpatient beds and new units for orthopedics and neuroscience. Once complete, the hospital will have 269 acute care beds.

Rappahannock General recently completed the first phase of an expansion, which includes a larger emergency room built by a $20 million community campaign.

