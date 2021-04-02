Memory care residents feel 'left out' in Imperial Plaza's transition

Bill Kwaak had just lost his wife when his family moved him in February from an apartment he had shared with her at Imperial Plaza into memory care in the assisted living unit of the venerable retirement community on the North Side of Richmond.

Now Kwaak, 90, is about to move again, prompted by the sudden decision to close the assisted living unit at Imperial Plaza, which a pair of Northeastern investment firms purchased at the beginning of last month.

His family has been scrambling for two weeks to find an assisted living facility that cares for people with dementia, but is affordable for a 90-year-old Marine Corps veteran who relies on Social Security income and a pension for military service in the Korean War.

"He's got his big hole in his life," said Cathy Setteducato, one of his daughters, who lives in Mechanicsville. "This is going to be a big transition for him. In four months, he's had two new homes and lost his wife."

The March 15 announcement by the new property management company that the assisted living unit would close came as a particular surprise to families of memory care residents, who may not have been able to comprehend the change facing them, much less relay the news to relatives kept distant by the COVID-19 pandemic.