ET, the world's oldest African penguin, died June 17 of natural causes, the Metro Richmond Zoo said in a statement Thursday. She was 43 years old.

ET had developed arthritis, like most elderly penguins, and had impaired vision in one eye, but was otherwise in good health for her age, zoo officials said. She was seen swimming in her pool the day before she died.

But ET didn't come when called by her caretaker the evening of June 17, so she was taken to the temporary vet clinic. That's when staff determined that she was most likely dying.

"Her last moments were spent surrounded by many of the staff who cared for her throughout the years," zoo officials said. "Jessica Gring, one of our lead zookeepers, held ET in her arms and felt her take one last breath."

African penguins, an endangered species, typically live 15-20 years in the wild, but can live longer in zoological parks. ET laid more than 45 eggs during her time in Richmond, and one of ET's daughters from a previous zoo lived to the age of 37.

Penguins are monogamous and mate for life. ET had outlived two previous mates in Richmond and had been living with a third, Einstein, in a private enclosure. Zoo officials said that Einstein rejoined the larger penguin colony Sunday morning.

ET was beloved across the world, making it to the semifinal round, or "Flipper Four," of Penguins International's March of the Penguin Madness tournament earlier this year.

ET was born January 28, 1980, at the Detroit Zoo, then moved to the Columbus Zoo, where she was named in 1982 — the year that the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" came out.

She was an original member of the Metro Richmond Zoo's penguin colony, arriving in 1995.

"ET will be missed," the zoo said. "Long live the Queen!"