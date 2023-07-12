While most people reach for a cool glass of lemonade on hot days, animals like leopards beat the heat with treats like meat popsicles.

With summertime in full swing and July known as one of the hottest months, rising temperatures mean zoos must find ways to keep the animals cool.

Some of these refreshments include ice cakes stacked high with frozen meats, which is Nitro – one of the Metro Richmond Zoo’s snow leopards – favorite treat, said lead zookeeper Cristen Lee.

For animals like primates who eat more fruits and vegetables, keepers will also make popsicles out of produce like cucumbers, apples, mangos and carrots. Red pandas – who prefer more temperate climates – can even be seen enjoying frozen bamboo almost all year at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, said zoo Director Greg Bockheim.

“We give them those unique treats year round because they still like those in the winter and it’s fun for them,” Bockheim said.

Along with frozen goods, keepers will also create mud pits each morning where animals like rhinos and hogs enjoy cooling off.

“When people come to visit they’ll see what might look like just muddy puddles, but they're very intentional and we make them everyday when it’s hot,” Lee said. “Our rhinos love the wallows and you can often see them hanging out in them.”

Bockheim and Lee said most of the animals at both zoos are suited for tropical climates and enjoy playing in pools or sprinklers during the summertime.

Shaded areas and climate-controlled indoor spaces are also available for animals who would rather relax.

But there is no monkeying around when it comes to animals' health and safety, they said.

Zoo staff work with vets to keep track of animals’ health and usually start cooling them off when people turn on their own air conditioning, which is around the time temperatures reach between 70 and 80 degrees.

“We're always watching the animals making sure that they're presenting normally to us, they seem comfortable to us and we are monitoring them all the time,” Lee said.

Animals aren’t the only ones who get to chill out at the zoo as there is also air conditioning and some water features available for visitors, including a fountain plaza near the entrance of the Virginia Zoo.

Though working outside sweltering heat can seem insufferable to some, Bockheim and Lee agreed they enjoy coming up with the various icy goods and amenities they offer animals.

“A very fun part of being a keeper in the summertime is getting to be very creative with all of our iced treats and ways of presenting those to the animals and keeping them cool,” Lee said.

