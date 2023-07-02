The soothing sounds of jazz swept through Byrd Park on Sunday evening as dozens of people gathered for Richmond Parks and Recreation’s Jazz at the Fountain.

New this year, Jazz at the Fountain is a free concert series that features live music by local jazz artists. The concerts are held on the first Sunday of the month through September in front of the picturesque Fountain Lake in Byrd Park.

The series kicked off in June with a performance from Richmond native Chan Hall and continued Sunday with the Richmond-based jazz quartet Michael Hawkins and The Brotherhood.

RVA Parks and Rec organizers said they introduced the concert series as a way to bring community members together and to make use of Byrd Park after announcing several road closures nearby that went into effect in May.

Originally from Alexandria, bassist Michael Hawkins has toured with fellow jazz musicians worldwide and all across the U.S. Hawkins' critically acclaimed quartet, The Brotherhood, features himself and fellow Richmond musicians James “Saxsmo” Gates on saxophone, pianist Weldon Hill and Billy Williams Jr. on drums.

The band performed a variety of songs for a lively crowd of all ages on Sunday, and among the attendees were members of the group Trying to Adult RVA. The group is a young adult social organization that gathers members to attend events across Richmond throughout the year.

Group founder Sam Lydard said members were excited to learn about Jazz at the Fountain and already have plans to attend future concerts in the series.

“Our mission is having fun and making new friends, and that's what brought us to Jazz at the Fountain,” Lydard said. “We love any type of opportunity to support small artists or attend live music events, and this is already on our calendar for August.”

Sarah Kuhn and Roland Diermeier of Henrico County both agreed with Lydard and said they were happy to learn of another opportunity to enjoy live music around Richmond.

“It was really nice to have something to do in the community that didn't cost anything and, especially after the pandemic, we’ve just been looking for more events and ways to get out to do more things and meet new people,” Kuhn said.

Along with jazz music, concertgoers could enjoy ice cream and food from vendors.

The next installments of Jazz at the Fountain are scheduled for Aug. 6 with a performance from Weldon Hill and Sept. 3 featuring Desiree Roots.