Micky Ogburn steps down as Henrico School Board chairwoman following offensive Dr. Seuss post

Micky Ogburn stepped down as chairwoman of the Henrico School Board on Thursday.

Ogburn submitted a resignation letter to Vice Chair Marcie Shea, who will serve as acting chairwoman until the Board meets on April 22. Ogburn will remain the Three Chopt district representative. She did not respond to an interview request by press time.

The decision comes after Ogburn in mid-March shared a post on Facebook chastising the Dr. Seuss estate’s decision to stop publishing six books that portray Black and Asian people in stereotypical light. The post included a picture of the Dr. Seuss character, the Grinch, with his middle finger up and a poem that said “Go to Hell Snowflakes, leave Dr. Seuss alone.”

“I love this and Dr. Seuss books,” she captioned the post, which she later deleted, saying she had not read the message in full. She at the time said the post made her think of her granddaughter, to whom she reads Dr. Seuss books.

Ogburn faced numerous calls to step down as chair, but initially resisted. She apologized after a three-hour closed meeting of the Board, saying she would not resign her post as the Board had not reached consensus on the move.

Pressure mounted as more voices joined the chorus questioning her ability to serve.