Midllothian man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in tense standoff that ended with suspect being shot

A Midlothian man who was shot and wounded by Chesterfield County police after he leveled what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun at them has pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm and assaulting the three officers who confronted him during a tense standoff inside his home that was sparked by a domestic dispute.
Before his trial was set to begin on Tuesday, Bruce Wayne Terry, 51, opted to plead guilty in Chesterfield Circuit Court to three counts each of assaulting a police officer and brandishing a firearm in a Feb. 18 incident that began after Terry’s wife called police to report she had been threatened with a knife.
Terry was shot after he swung a rifle in an arch-like motion while positioned inside a bedroom doorway, and then aimed it at three officers trying to negotiate with him.
The weapon appeared to be a pump-action shotgun but, after the shooting, police soon discovered it was a pellet rifle whose blaze orange tip had been removed. Imitation firearms are required by federal law to have orange barrel tips, but the statue exempts traditional BB or pellet-firing air guns.
“It looked very real,” said Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt.
Nesbitt provided this summary of evidence, much of which was recorded on police body cameras:
Police arrived at Terry’s home in the 1300 block of Sunfield Drive after his wife called police to report that Terry had held a knife against her and knocked a phone out of her hand, breaking it. After officers arrived, Terry ran to a back bedroom and they immediately encouraged him to come out and talk.
But he wouldn’t come out. “He’s standing at the end of a dark hallway,” Nesbitt said.
One of the officers shined his flashlight, and Terry was spotted standing inside the doorway of a bedroom. “He’s never 100% visible,” Nesbitt said.
When the officer asked Terry if had any weapons, he replied, “Oh yeah.” The officer then instructed Terry to show his hands, but he never showed both of his hands at the same time, the prosecutor said.
The officers again encouraged Terry to come out, but Terry replied that he’ll be shot if he does. The officers told him that wouldn’t be an issue unless he comes out with a weapon, Nesbitt said.
At that point, Terry stuck his hand out while armed with a knife, and he started rotating his wrist so the officers could see the blade. The officers then drew their sidearms.
After being ordered to drop the knife, Terry pulled the knife back into the room and displayed his middle finger to the officers. Moments later, Terry swung the rifle in an arch before aiming it at the officers.
One officer fired, and then a second, and Terry fell back into the room. “They honestly didn’t know whether they shot him or not,” Nesbitt said. “They were kind of shooting through the door fame because he never came all the way out in the hallway.”
The officers could hear Terry moving, but he stopped talking to them.
Police supervisors then directed the officers to leave the house in a tactical withdrawal to get the officers and Terry’s wife to safety. Paramedics were called, and the SWAT team was mobilized.
Officers deployed a “technological resource” to determine Terry’s location, and he tried to disable it. Officers then used a second “technological measure” and observed that Terry was injured and somewhat lethargic.
SWAT officers then entered the house and found him injured. Terry had a knife when officers encountered him, but they were able to disarm him and take him into custody.
“They went in with EMS,” Nesbitt said. “They were trying to save him.”
Terry also was charged with the domestic assault of his wife and abduction. But Nesbitt said those charges were dropped after his wife did not appear in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court for trial.
Terry is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 on the brandishing and assault charges. He faces up to 18 years on those six counts. He also could receive up to 17 additional years that were suspended in 2005 for a malicious wounding conviction. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years on that charge with 17 years suspended.
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport ruled earlier this year that the officers were legally justified in using lethal force to defend themselves.
“Given Mr. Terry’s actions and the facts known to the officers at the time, the officers lawfully discharged their weapons in defense of themselves, each other, and a civilian present in the residence,” Davenport said.
