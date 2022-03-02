Midlothian 7th grader featured on President Biden's State of the Union

Joshua Davis, a 7th grader from Swift Creek Middle School in Midlothian, was featured on President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Davis was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is now an advocate for lowering prescription drug costs.

Biden featured the 13-year-old from Midlothian to discuss the high cost of prescription drugs, including insulin and how much it costs to keep Davis alive.

"Cut the cost of prescription drugs. Just look at insulin, one in ten Americans has diabetes," Biden said. "In Virginia, I met a 13-year-old boy named Joshua Davis. He and his dad both have Type 1 Diabetes, which means they need insulin every day. Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make. But drug companies charge families like Joshua and his dad up to 30 times more."

Biden also discussed the stress costly medication can have on a family: "I spoke with Joshua’s mom -- Imagine what it’s like to look at your child who needs insulin and have no idea how you’re going to pay for it. What it does to your dignity, your ability to look your child in the eye, to be the parent you expect to be."

Biden also took the opportunity to wish the 13-year-old a happy birthday on national TV.

"Joshua is here with us tonight. Yesterday was his birthday. Happy birthday, buddy," Biden said. "For Joshua, and for the 200,000 other young people with Type 1 Diabetes, let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month so everyone can afford it. Drug companies will still do very well. And while we’re at it, let Medicare negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, like the VA already does."

Biden addressed several issues on Tuesday, including Russia's invasion into the Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation, energy, housing, child care and cutting prescription drug costs.